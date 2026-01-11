4 biggest winners from Buffalo Bills' Wild Card victory over Jaguars

The Buffalo Bills pulled off a playoff victory on the road against the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars, who came into this one with a record 3-0 at home in the Wild Card round, had reeled off eight wins in a row to close out the regular season.

Buffalo saw what made them such an effective team as Trevor Lawrence and the offense moved the ball with ease throughout the second half. Eventually, the Bills found a way to take the lead with just over a minute to go, and the defense picked off the final pass from Lawrence to close things out.

It was an exciting win, and while it was a true team effort, these four players stood out as the biggest winners on Sunday.

Shaq Thompson, LB

Buffalo Bills linebacker Shaq Thompson intercepts the ball during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson had a throwback game on Sunday, racking up a team-high eight tackles. He also had a huge play in the first half, picking off Trevor Lawrence with just over five minutes to play in the second quarter.

First turnover of the game: Shaq Thompson picks off Lawrence!



BUFvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/W2T2JyLkbT — NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2026

It was Thompson’s first career playoff interception, and the first time he's picked off a pass since 2021. He nearly had a second interception later in the game as well, proving to be a key playmaker in this one.

Khalil Shakir, WR

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Nothing came easy for the Bills' offense in this one. They had to fight for every yard, and hardly anyone fought as hard as Khalil Shakir.

The team's leading receiver caught 12 passes on 12 targets for 82 yards. His effectiveness in the screen game even set up a touchdown for Dalton Kincaid, with the defense selling out to stop Shakir, allowing Kincaid to get wide open for a score.

Tre'Davious White, CB

Tre'Davious White stops and watches a tribute video to fans and the stadium as he leaves the field following the Bills win. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final play for Jacksonville wound up being an interception for Cole Bishop, but that play doesn't happen without Tre'Davious White. The veteran corner got his hands on a pass from Lawrence, batting it into the air and right into the hands of Bishop.

COLE BISHOP CALLED GAME!!!!!!



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/12Bd9W3rD7 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 11, 2026

That was one of three batted passes from White, who has been playing phenomenal football in recent weeks.

Josh Allen, QB

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The MVP played like the MVP.

With Jacksonville scoring at will in the second half, the Bills needed Josh Allen to take over. That's exactly what he did with two clutch drives to close out the fourth quarter.

Allen led a nine-play 65-yard drive which he capped off with a touchdown pass to Dalton Kincaid. That gave Buffalo a 20-17 lead, but the Jags took the lead right back. Allen then answered with a nine-play 66-yard drive, which ended with his one-yard game-winning touchdown.

It was a hard-fought victory for Buffalo, and it doesn't happen without Allen fighting for the full 60 minutes the way he did.

