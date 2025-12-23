Key factor should allow Matthew Judon to contribute quicker than other Bills' adds

The Buffalo Bills have made various midseason additions in hopes of bolstering several positions up and down the roster as they gear up for yet another Super Bowl hunt.

The latest in a long line of players brought in throughout the year, Matthew Judon, was signed to the Bills’ practice squad this past Saturday and has a good chance of suiting up for the team’s Week 17 showdown with the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

And there’s one factor that should allow him to contribute a bit sooner than other players the team has acquired throughout the year.

Ready for action

Different from others that the Bills have signed this season — Jordan Poyer, Gabe Davis and Jordan Phillips, to name a few — Judon was not inactive for long before the team welcomed him to Buffalo. The 10-year veteran was waived by the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 17 and went unclaimed before being signed by the Bills. He appeared in 13 games for the Dolphins this season, with his latest appearance coming during a Week 15 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Judon was on the field for 41% of the team’s defensive snaps during his time in Miami, recording 19 tackles, but failing to tally a sack.

Despite facing a dip in production, the simple fact that the 33-year-old has played in games already should help his chances of working his way into the Bills’ defensive line rotation sooner rather than later.

Quick evaluation

Sean McDermott and his staff will have only a few practices to decide if Judon is a fit for the game-day roster on Sunday. With him arriving in Buffalo this past Saturday, Judon is just beginning to work his way into meetings and film sessions in preparation for the final two games of the season.

"He’s only been here, call it a day," said McDermott, while speaking to reporters on Monday. “We’re looking forward to working together.”

As far as the next step, McDermott said, “Just trying to evaluate where he’s at and what we need.”

What the Bills need is a boost to their pass rush, which has struggled with production and numbers as the season has worn on. Buffalo has a few players at the edge rusher position sitting on Injured Reserve, and as injuries have piled up, the team has needed fresh bodies and added production from a unit that has been hot and cold this season.

One thing is for sure: the Bills did not sign Judon to sit on the practice squad. With him already having been active for a bunch of games this season, he should be ready to hit the ground running.

