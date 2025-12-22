Josh Allen earns impressive finish in NFL Pro Bowl fan vote

Josh Allen is the ultimate fan favorite.

That much was proven once again on Monday, when the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback finished second among all players in the Pro Bowl fan voting, which was closed this past week.

Allen came in just behind Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who finished atop the heap for the second straight year with 420,383 total votes. After Allen, who received 263,127 total votes, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams and Bears safety Kevin Byard III finished third through fifth, respectively.

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce, for the second consecutive season, led all players in fan balloting for the Pro Bowl Games, followed by Josh Allen, Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Kevin Byard. pic.twitter.com/fZ17F5EcZK — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2025

Four times

With Allen expected to be named to the league’s annual All-Star game, it will be his fourth career Pro Bowl selection, with the previous three coming during the 2024, 2022 and 2020 seasons. The Bills’ QB is off to another remarkable season, finishing Week 16 with 3,406 yards passing while completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He has also racked up 552 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns rushing on an average of 5.3 yards per attempt.

Many of his numbers are on pace to exceed those of his MVP campaign a year ago.

Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam gets a chance to to sit while the defense is on the field during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Others recognized

Allen is one of seven Bills players to finish inside the top 10 of the voting at their given position.

Fullback Reggie Gilliam (fourth), center Connor McGovern (fifth), safety Cole Bishop (sixth), running back James Cook (sixth), offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (seventh) and return man Ray Davis (eighth) joined the Bills’ QB as candidates to be named to the Pro Bowl.

With Pro Bowl rosters set to be announced tomorrow, Travis Kelce led all fan voting (which is a part of what puts a player in the Pro Bowl).



The full list: https://t.co/wzKMG9DAlBhttps://t.co/wzKMG9DAlB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 22, 2025

Final selections are determined by the fan vote, a player's vote and a coach's vote, with each ballot taking up one-third of the final decision. Players and coaches voted this past Friday, and the rosters will be announced on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The annual Pro Bowl Games are set for Tuesday, Feb. 3, during Super Bowl week. It will be the first time the Pro Bowl will be hosted during the same week as the NFL’s championship game.

