Josh Allen earns impressive finish in NFL Pro Bowl fan vote
In this story:
Josh Allen is the ultimate fan favorite.
That much was proven once again on Monday, when the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback finished second among all players in the Pro Bowl fan voting, which was closed this past week.
Allen came in just behind Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who finished atop the heap for the second straight year with 420,383 total votes. After Allen, who received 263,127 total votes, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams and Bears safety Kevin Byard III finished third through fifth, respectively.
RELATED: Key Buffalo Bills' defender dealing with worrisome injury from Week 16 win vs. Browns
Four times
With Allen expected to be named to the league’s annual All-Star game, it will be his fourth career Pro Bowl selection, with the previous three coming during the 2024, 2022 and 2020 seasons. The Bills’ QB is off to another remarkable season, finishing Week 16 with 3,406 yards passing while completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He has also racked up 552 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns rushing on an average of 5.3 yards per attempt.
Many of his numbers are on pace to exceed those of his MVP campaign a year ago.
MORE: Breakout performance from Bills' defender may help jumpstart underperforming unit
Others recognized
Allen is one of seven Bills players to finish inside the top 10 of the voting at their given position.
Fullback Reggie Gilliam (fourth), center Connor McGovern (fifth), safety Cole Bishop (sixth), running back James Cook (sixth), offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (seventh) and return man Ray Davis (eighth) joined the Bills’ QB as candidates to be named to the Pro Bowl.
Final selections are determined by the fan vote, a player's vote and a coach's vote, with each ballot taking up one-third of the final decision. Players and coaches voted this past Friday, and the rosters will be announced on Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The annual Pro Bowl Games are set for Tuesday, Feb. 3, during Super Bowl week. It will be the first time the Pro Bowl will be hosted during the same week as the NFL’s championship game.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —
More Buffalo Bills News:
Alex Brasky is editor of Bills Digest and host of the Buffalo Pregame podcast. He has been on the Bills beat the past six seasons and now joins Sports Illustrated hoping to expand his coverage of Buffalo’s favorite football team.Follow alexbrasky