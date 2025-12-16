NFL Hall of Famer strongly doubts Buffalo Bills' Super Bowl chances

Media pundits across the NFL reacted strongly to the Buffalo Bills’ comeback win over the New England Patriots, with many of them declaring the Bills as a Super Bowl favorite.

However, that group did not include Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter, who has significant doubts regarding the Bills’ championship chances.

A wide open AFC? Doesn't matter...



Shouting down

Carter appeared on Up and Adams on Monday and explained why he feels it is a long shot for the Bills to win a Super Bowl this year.

“Defensively, they’re not a championship team,” he began. “They don’t have a No. 1 receiver. So, we think they’re going to be able to run the ball, where Josh Allen just ad-libs to be able to go make this happen?”

He continued, “You’ve been seeing this build for the last few years. But this is the worst Buffalo team over the last three years. And just because (Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and other premier quarterbacks) are out of the playoffs doesn’t mean Super Bowl. We keep adding one plus one equals two. But sometimes, in the NFL, it doesn’t. Sometimes, one plus one equals zero.”

Too many holes

Carter then broke down the Bills’ roster, explaining that the only special piece of the team is the quarterback.

“They don’t have a great unit,” added Carter. “They have a great player. But they don’t have a great unit. Their special teams is not great, their offense is not a great unit. Their defense is not a great unit. So, how can they get the right matchups in the playoffs, and they’re going to have to do that on the road.”

The Hall of Fame receiver believes the Bills are one year away from becoming a championship team.

“Let’s add some pieces — Keon Coleman didn’t pan out,” he said. “You still need a top-flight receiver. All the injuries they’ve had on the defense. Those are real things.

“I love (James) Cook. I love their running game. I love Josh’s ability to ad-lib and make plays. But as far as winning a Super Bowl — can they go to the playoffs? Are they a tough out? Yes. But are they going to win the Super Bowl? No.”

Super Bowl odds

So, while most around the league are gearing up for what is expected to be an epic Bills run, Carter expects this team to maintain the status quo, leaving its fan base in limbo for yet another long offseason. It would be a nightmare scenario for members of Bills Mafia who have been waiting for decades for their team to finally slay the dragon and secure a Lombardi Trophy.

Time will tell whether Carter will be proven right, but his bold stance is not what Bills fans want to hear after two straight incredible comeback victories. Buffalo currently sits at +800 to win the Super Bowl, per FanDuel, with their odds trailing only two NFC teams, the Seattle Seahawks (+700) and Los Angeles Rams (+350).

