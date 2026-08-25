Legendary Bills Broadcaster Argues Joe Brady Could Hold Buffalo Back From Super Bowl

Taking over a team as talented as the Buffalo Bills is a double-edged sword.

First-year head coach Joe Brady was selected as the successor to Sean McDermott and he inherits a roster ready to win now. They're led by 2024 NFL MVP Josh Allen and 2025 NFL rushing leader James Cook. Defensively, their roster might not be elite, but the pieces are there with leaders such as Ed Oliver and Christian Benford paving the way.

Any coach would love to start their career with such a roster. The only issue is that there will be no room for error.

While other rookie head coaches, such as Klint Kubiak with the Las Vegas Raiders, Mike LaFleur of the Arizona Cardinals, and Jeff Hafley of the Miami Dolphins will be afforded time to build their rosters up, Brady is expected to win immediately.

Joe Brady will be under pressure in rookie season

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady looks at his play card during the first half against the Carolina Panthers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those lofty expectations will make things tough, and former Bills broadcaster John Murphy believes he might not be able to live up to them. Murphy said he's impressed with just about everything with the team, but believes Brady will hold them back.

"Only one thing is missing. One thing will hold them back this year," Murphy wrote. "Their head coach."

To be fair, he wasn't saying Brady was a bad hire. Instead, Murphy is saying it's too early. He's also leaning on NFL history, which has seen just two head coaches win a Super Bowl in their first season and both had far more experience in the coaching ranks than Brady before taking over.

"Two coaches in their first year as a head coach have won Super Bowls: Don McCafferty with the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl V and George Seifert of the Super Bowl XXIV champion 49ers. In Seifert’s case, he inherited a Super Bowl champion from Bill Walsh the year before. In both cases, both McCafferty and Seifert had at least a decade on the staffs of their teams before becoming head coach."

Murphy added that Brady is not only the youngest head coach in the league at age 36, but also that he has the least amount of experience in the NFL.

Young head coaches can make a quick impact

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news for Buffalo fans is that coaches are finding success much quicker these days than in the past. One of the best examples is Mike Macdonald, who completely turned the Seattle Seahawks around in just two seasons.

Macdonald took over a team that was 9-8 the prior year, but had clearly hit a wall. He went 10-7 in his first season, then re-tooled the roster with a new quarterback and shipped off their No. 1 wideout. Macdonald then led Seattle to a 14-3 record and a Super Bowl win in his second season.

Brady takes control of a team that was in better shape than the one Macdonald inherited. He also has experience working with the offense and was able to get the most out of Josh Allen. Those are reasons to believe he can find success early.

That said, expecting a rookie head coach to bring home the title is a tough ask. Brady, however, understands what's at stake and is ready to prove he was the right man for the job.

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —