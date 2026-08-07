James Cook's Extension with Bills Looks Laughable After More RB Deals

Remember all the fuss James Cook made last year before getting paid? Now, he's leading the Buffalo Bills' rushing attack on a bargain deal.

The three-time Pro Bowler was minted with a contract extension heading into the 2025 season. But after more running back extensions, Cook's $46 million deal pales in comparison to some of the deals other top backs have received.

First was Colts' All-Pro Jonathan Taylor, who signed a two-year extension Thursday. That deal is worth $44 million, making his Average Annual Value (AAV) $22 million, according to Spotrac. That was followed by the Lions paying star back Jahmyr Gibbs a $67.5 million deal that reset the RB market at $22.5 million in AAV.

Gibbs one-upped Bijan Robinson's deal from Tuesday. The Falcons Pro Bowler kicked the week of extensions off with a deal worth $66.75 million and an AAV of $22.25 million

There was only one $20 million-per-year running back entering this offseason.



The NFL now has seen three players enter that category this week alone: Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, and Jonathan Taylor. pic.twitter.com/6q0RIn0H8B — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2026

Comparing Cook's deal to the new RB market

Cook's AAV of $11.5 million now ranks 13th in the NFL among RBs. His deal is just ahead of Taylor's in terms of overall value ($46 million), making him the seventh-highest-paid RB in the game in total dollars.

What may be the most alarming piece, though, is the guaranteed money. The Georgia product's total of $28.82 million now sits at eigth in the league for RBs, just behind Breece Hall ($29 million) and ahead of Kenneth Walker ($28.7 million).

Now, each player in this discussion has a viable argument to bring to the table. But it's hard not to see Cook's contract as a bargain when you think about his production.

Cook against the field

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook (4) celebrates his 24-yard touchdown run against the Cowboys. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Since 2023, only Robinson, Derrick Henry, Gibbs, and Saquon Barkley have totaled more scrimmage yards than Cook. His 38 scrimmage touchdowns are also tied with Christian McCaffrey for sixth-most in the NFL over that span.

Cook has also led the league in rushing categories in back-to-back seasons. In 2024, he tied with Henry for the most rushing TDs in the league, while 2025 saw his first-ever rushing title.

Yet, his AAV still trails behind Devon Achane, Hall, and Travis Etienne.

Thankfully, the Bills worked through a messy situation and took care of one of their homegrown stars. But if Cook balls out again in 2026, he may be bringing Buffalo back to the negotiating table next offseason.

The highest-paid RBs in the NFL by new-money average per year:



🏈Jahmyr Gibbs: $22.5M

🏈Bijan Robinson: $22.25M

🏈Jonathan Taylor: $22M

🏈Saquon Barkley: $20.6M

🏈Christian McCaffrey: $19M

🏈Devon Achane: $16M

🏈Derrick Henry: $15M

🏈Breece Hall: $14.5M https://t.co/XXBWMOm11d — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 6, 2026

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