He had a cup of coffee with the Buffalo Bills this past summer, but this rookie offensive tackle apparently isn't satisfied.

Duke product Bruno Fina, who signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Bills back in May, was amongst those players selected in the United Football League's 15-round draft that unfolded this week in St. Louis.

The UFL's Colorado Stampede picked Fina at No. 91 overall (Round 12) on Thursday.

Bruno Fina is Colorado bound 💪 pic.twitter.com/j5YT5kKyiA — Colorado Stampede (@UFLStampede) November 19, 2026

This past spring, Fina instantly became a Bills Mafia fan favorite as a result of his surname. His father, John, played 10 seasons for the Bills after being chosen No. 27 overall in the 1992 NFL Draft.

Fina Sr. displayed his excitement over the news by sharing the Stampede's draft post on X. The Bills' former first-round pick knows the joys of professional football firsthand after making 160 career appearances, including 12 playoff games, for the organization that drafted him.

Nov 7, 1993; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; FILE PHOTO; Buffalo Bills running back Kenneth Davis (23) and tackle John Fina (70) in action against New York Jets at Giants Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Summer of Bruno







The 24-year-old Bills' legacy, a true roster long shot, moved inside to offensive guard during training camp. Fina appeared in all three preseason games before being waived on cutdown day.

In the exhibition opener in Orchard Park, Fina saw four snaps on offense to go along with five special teams reps against the Carolina Panthers. His snap count increased the following week on the road against the Cleveland Browns. He logged 24 offensive reps plus five more on specials.

Fina, who spent the past two seasons as Duke's starting left tackle, did the Bills a solid in the preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With the Bills attempting to preserve veteran backup Lloyd Cushenberry, and starter Connor McGovern on the shelf, Fina stepped up to start at center against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fina logged 65 snaps on offense in the 28-27 win.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele looks for a receiver while offensive lineman Bruno Fina holds off Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Julius Welschof giving Buechele time to make the throw during second half action at Highmark Stadium on Aug. 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Two more Bills-related names in UFL Draft

Defensive back MJ Devonshire was selected by the Dallas Renegades at No. 83 overall (Round 11).

Devonshire, a 2024 seventh-round pick by the Las Vegas Raiders, signed with the Bills' practice squad last December after the team lost Ja'Marcus Ingram to the Houston Texans. Buffalo gave him a futures contract in January, but subsequently waived him in May.

Punter Jack Stonehouse was selected one pick prior to Fina, going to the Renegades at No. 90 overall.

Stonehouse, a Syracuse product, met with the Bills at the NFL Combine. He subsequently interviewed with Buffalo at their local pro day in April. The Bills, however, opted to draft Florida's Tommy Doman to compete for primary punting duties.

Green Bay Packers cornerback MJ Devonshire Jr. (28) runs through a drill during the second day of training camp Thursday, July 30, 2026, at the Don Hutson Center in Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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