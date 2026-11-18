After slow starts to their rookie campaigns, several of the Buffalo Bills' 2026 draft picks are beginning to make a consistent impact for the team.

As the defense continues to improve, build chemistry and gain time on task against inferior QBs, three defensive rookies have emerged as impactful players that Joe Brady and Jim Leonhard will be able to count on.

Sunday's win over the Jets solidified three defensive rookies as important starters or role players for Buffalo's defense moving forward.

CB Davison Igbinosun

Nov 1, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) returns an interception against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Igbinosun has asserted himself as an aggressive, playmaking cornerback opposite Christian Benford. After playing a combined 57 defensive snaps through the first three weeks of the season, the second round pick has been above 80% of snaps in five of the last six games.

The uptick in playing time is for good reason, too. The Ohio State product currently leads all rookies with 11 pass breakups (including two on Sunday against the Jets), which also happens to be the third most among all players this season.

Prior to Sunday's game against the Jets, Igbinosun ranked eighth in lockdown coverage rate, right behind players like Trent McDuffie, Denzel Ward and Derek Stingley. His 84.4 impact score from Pro Football Network led all rookie DBs at the halfway point of the season.

After the pass defense suffered a rough start to the season, Igbinosun is firmly locked in place as a cornerstone of the secondary that continues to improve each week.

OLB TJ Parker

Nov 15, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker TJ Parker (99) takes down New York Jets quarterback Cade Klubnik (10) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Echoing what I wrote about in my rookie report card at the end of October, the plan with Parker was never for him to play a majority of snaps in Year 1. The investments in Bradley Chubb and Michael Hoecht to pair with Greg Rousseau left an uphill climb for Buffalo's first pick in 2026.

Well, Parker may be on an accelerated course. He's tallied three sacks over the last three weeks, while hovering around the 50% mark for defensive snaps played in that stretch. His eight QB pressures in that three-game span double the amount he had in the first six games of the season.

Parker is slowly emerging as a reliable edge rusher faster than anticipated. While his sack numbers should regress to the mean in the coming weeks, his consistent pressure numbers would be a welcome sign for an edge rush room desperate for more contribution opposite Rousseau.

LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr

Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr (52) celebrates after the game against the Minnesota Vikings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo's fourth-round pick quietly saw his highest snap share of the season last week, 35.2% against the Jets. On 25 defensive snaps, he recorded two tackles, a fumble recovery, and allowed zero catches in coverage. He also continued his streak of not been charged with a missed tackle yet this year, a rare feat for a rookie linebacker.

The path for Elarms-Orr to start is murky. Dorian Williams continues to make impact plays, recording a sack, INT, or fumble recovery in each of the last four games. However, the coaching staff is beginning to put more on the rookie's plate, playing over a quarter of defensive snaps in four straight games.

Whether it's three linebacker sets in short yardage and goal line packages, one of Williams or Terrel Bernard needing a breather, or more of a consistent rotation between the off-ball linebackers, expect Elarms-Orr to continue finding himself around the football and making plays in the middle of the field.

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