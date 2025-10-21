4 bold predictions for second half of Buffalo Bills' regular season
The Buffalo Bills' recent two-game losing streak has fans in a tizzy, with opinions and pessimism running rampant over the past few weeks.
Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady and Defensive Coordinator Bobby Babich have been under fire for their respective unit'sunderperformance, while Head Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane have also faced widespread criticism.
With the fan base in upheaval and the team facing ongoing struggles that date back to seasons past, will the Bills make drastic changes over the next several weeks? Or will Buffalo maintain the status quo in hopes of reclaiming its once-vaunted status?
Here are four bold predictions for the second half of the Bills' season.
Gabe Davis to the active roster
There's no question the Bills have struggled to receive ample production from the wide receiver position this season. Tight end Dalton Kincaid leads the team in yards receiving, while the team's top three outside targets have recorded just a single performance of more than 69 yards receiving (Keon Coleman, 112 yards, Week 1).
Fans have clamored for Buffalo to make a trade for a WR to help provide a boost, but what seems more likely at this point is for the team to call up veteran Gabe Davis from the practice squad to give him an opportunity to contribute. Davis is currently on the team's practice squad injured list with a knee injury, but is eligible to return at any time.
Jordan Poyer finishes season as starter
Similar to the WR position, the Bills' safety group has failed to measure up over the first six games of the season. Veteran Taylor Rapp has an untenable missed tackle rate of 25%, per Pro Football Focus, while his counterpart, Cole Bishop, has continued to exhibit growing pains in his second professional season.
That leaves old reliable, Poyer, waiting in the wings to potentially replace one of the Bills' starters in the near future. The 34-year-old was elevated from the practice squad for the first time in Week 6 and eventually took over for an injured Bishop down the stretch of the team's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
By no means did Poyer resemble his former All-Pro self during his time on the field two weeks ago, but he proved that he is not a significant downgrade from either Rapp or Bishop at this point. It could benefit Buffalo to give him an opportunityto earn more substantial playing time as the team approaches the playoffs.
Maxwell Hairston solidifies CB2 role
It may be going out on a limb to say that Hairston is ready to be lined up with the starting defense on game day. But at this point, he can't be much worse than what veteran Tre'Davious White has had to offer through the first half of the year.
White has had two penalties for defensive pass interference and two for defensive holding enforced against him this season, while allowing opposing quarterbacks to record a passer rating of 117.1 when targeting him in coverage. White's speed and athleticism have been sapped over the years due to a few significant injuries, while those two attributes are Hairston's specialty.
It appears as if it's only a matter of time before the Bills give the rookie a shot to overtake the other options at the position.
Bills finish as wild card team
Fans won't want to hear it, but the Patriots are for real. Quarterback Drake Maye is operating with incredible efficiency, while the defense has taken on the rock-solid identity of its head coach, Mike Vrabel.
New England already beat Buffalo once this season and has gone on to dominate its next few matchups. Barring an unforeseen change, the Bills will be performing in the Patriots' shadow for the foreseeable future.
