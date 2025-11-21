James Cook just put his name among Buffalo Bills legends
James Cook is having a fantastic season, which has continued on Thursday Night Football. The fourth-year running back put the Buffalo Bills on the board early in their Week 12 showdown with the Houston Texans, scoring on a 45-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
That gave him 49 yards on the team's opening drive, which put Cook at 1,017 yards. That gives him three years in a row with at least 1,000 yards on the ground, something that has only been done by two other Bills.
MORE: Bills Mafia finally gets shot at new Highmark Stadium after being on 2-year waitlist
Those two players are Hall of Fame running backs O.J. Simpson and Thurman Thomas. That means Cook has officialyofficially put his name among two legendary players for this storied franchise.
SIGN UP: Get Bills OnSI straight to your inbox (for free)
Cook's accomplishment further cements him as one of the top running backs in the NFL, and is a reminder of why general manager Brandon Beane was determined to get him locked up as he entered the final season of his rookie deal.
Buffalo also has to feel thrilled that Cook signed a fair deal, agreeing to a four-year, $48 million extension, which is a steal for what he brings to the table.
James Cook set to shatter his personal best campaign
Cook's career high came in 2023 when he ran for 1,112 yards for the Bills. With six games left after their meeting with Houston, he's set to surpass that by a wide margin.
That's a testament to the work he's done, as well as the cohesiveness of the Buffalo offensive line.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —