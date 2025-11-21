Josh Allen injury update: Bills QB comes back after taking savage hit
The Buffalo Bills just saw their season flash before their eyes.
During the first quarter of their Week 12 showdown with the Houston Texans, reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen was hit hard from behind by Will Anderson. Allen was scrambling on third-and-six and picked up a couple of yards before being hit and miraculously held onto the ball.
That's where the scare came in as Allen stayed down in obvious pain after the hit. Players were seen dropping to a knee as they watched their star quarterback, but he thankfully got up and walked to the sideline.
Allen seems to be fine as he didn't even head to the medical tent after taking the hit. Still, it's worth monitoring to see if he shows any ill effects after appearing dinged up.
Josh Allen stayed in the game despite injury
The good news for Buffalo was that Allen stayed in the game and was on the field for their next drive.
During the defensive series, he spoke with trainers briefly and had his elbow looked at. Everything appeared fine, however, which is great news.
Allen and the Bills got off to a hot start, scoring a touchdown on their opening drive. The score came courtesy of James Cook ripping off a 45-yard touchdown run, but Allen was just as important during that drive.
While facing a fourth-and-inches from their own 28-yard line, Allen leaped over the line for a three-yard gain. That gave his team a fresh set of downs and allowed them to take the early lead.
Bills have had multiple starters banged up on Thursday Night Football
In addition to the Allen scare, the Bills saw wide receiver Khalil Shakir go to the medical tent. He was quickly cleared to return after being evaluated for a concussion.
Also heading to the medical tent briefly was left tackle Dion Dawkins. He was replaced by Ryan Van Demark while also being evaluated for a concussion, but is back as well.
