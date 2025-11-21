Birthday boy keeps Bills close vs. Texans with 97-yard kickoff return
Happy Birthday indeed, Ray Davis.
The Buffalo Bills' running back and kick returner kept his team in the game in the first half against the Houston Texans with a dazzling 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Davis' score gave Buffalo a 16-13 lead, but the defense allowed a late touchdown as the Bills trail, 20-16, at halftime on Thursday Night Football.
Davis, who turns 26, took the kickoff on one bounce and headed up the middle on his return. He awkwardly bounced off his own blocker around the 30-yard line, which clearly disrupted the rhythm of the play. Two Texans' defenses collided, and he was off the races.
According to NextGen Stats, Davis covered a total of 113 yards and punctuated his return with a sweet front flip into the end zone.
Davis' return is the Bills first kickoff for a touchdown since Nyheim Hines' 101-yard return vs. the New England Patriots in 2023 and the team's first on the road since C.J. Spiller's 95-yard return at New England in 2010.
