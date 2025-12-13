Snow game possible for Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots Week 15 matchup

Let it snow.

The Buffalo Bills could be facing a second consecutive snow game when they head to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots, just a week after they took down the Cincinnati Bengals amid a winter wonderland in Orchard Park.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Jackson Hawes (85) celebrates scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Game-day forecast

Cold temperatures and precipitation are in the forecast for Sunday afternoon’s critical AFC East matchup between the Bills and Patriots, but it doesn’t appear, as of now, that the experience will rival that of last week’s game between Buffalo and Cincinnati.

According to NFLweather.com, there is a slight chance of snow for the first three quarters of this weekend’s game, but the majority is expected to be dumped before kickoff on Sunday.

“Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon,” reads the Weather Channel’s forecast for game day in Foxboro. “High 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.”

[Snowfall Forecast Sat night-Sun] Preliminary indications are for the potential for 1-2" of snow south of I-90 with perhaps a swath of 3-4" towards the south coast. North of I-90 a dusting to 1" is expected. These amounts may need to be adjusted as we evaluate future guidance. pic.twitter.com/YqcvFgzc1y — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) December 12, 2025

Experience level

The Bills are no strangers to snow games, having played in a number of them over the past several seasons. The Patriots, however, well, that’s a different story.

New England hasn’t played in a snow game since the final week of the 2023 season, per Bernd Buchmasser of Pats Pulpit, which was the last game before second-year quarterback Drake Maye took over under center. That would mean, if the forecasted precipitation extends into game time on Sunday, Maye would make his first professional start in which the action on the field could potentially be influenced by snow.

While there’s no telling how this year's MVP frontrunner would react to a snow-filled atmosphere on Sunday, the reigning MVP has proven to thrive while performing in the elements. Just this past week, Josh Allen earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors by recording 329 total yards and four total touchdowns with snow falling throughout the Bills’ win over the Bengals.

Young fans watch in the snow during the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was Allen's latest show-stopping effort put forth in the snow, with another recent memory of winter’s past coming in a Week 13 win over the San Francisco 49ers last season, when the Bills’ quarterback recorded a passing and receiving touchdown on the same play, finishing the scoring effort with a dive toward the pylon that created a viral photograph.

Experience isn’t everything, but if Sunday’s snowfall in the Boston area lasts past 1 p.m. ET, you can bet Allen and the Bills will be prepared. And on the other side, Maye may be entering into unfamiliar territory.

Just another layer of intrigue added to what should be an exciting matchup between two of the league's best quarterbacks and teams.

