Bills-Eagles blockbuster trade proposal nothing more than pipe dream
The Buffalo Bills are in a familiar spot when it comes to their wide receivers room.
Despite having hopes that Keon Coleman would emerge as the team's true No. 1 wide receiver, that has not come to fruition yet and Coleman even got himself benched for the first series of the Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots for disciplinary reasons.
Meanwhile, Khalil Shakir has been the Bills' most productive wide receiver, but his early-season showing hasn't been anything to write home about, either. As for Joshua Palmer, he has barely existed.
It goes without saying that the Bills need someone to step up. If that doesn't happen, it's conceivable Buffalo could make a trade..
If that happens, Bleacher Report's Alex Kay wants to see the Bills swing for the fences and pull off a blockbuster trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for A.J. Brown.
The trade proposal from Kay would see the Bills give up a 2026 second-round pick and a 2027 conditional third-rounder for Brown.
"The Buffalo Bills make for an intriguing landing spot," Kay wrote. "They boast the same 4-1 record as Philadelphia and have an MVP quarterback in Josh Allen leading their offense, but the team still lacks a true No. 1 wideout who can take the passing game to another level."
While this kind of trade would be exactly what the doctor ordered in Buffalo as it looks to compete for a Super Bowl, it is nothing more than a pipe dream.
Yes, Brown is currently disgruntled over his lack of involvement in the passing game over five contests, but there is simply no way Philly can trade him with the team looking to repeat.
Now, that's not to say the Eagles won't explore doing so in 2026, but an in-season trade of their top wideout won't be in the cards barring something unforeseen.
Even if the Eagles were willing to deal Brown to Buffalo, the Bills simply can't afford to take on Brown's $96 million contract, seeing as how Buffalo is just $2.2 million under the cap right now.
