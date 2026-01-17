Bills' safety position in dire straits entering Divisional Round vs. Broncos

The reaggravation of Jordan Poyer’s hamstring injury sustained during a Wild Card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars has sent the Buffalo Bills’ safety position into a state of flux.

With Poyer being declared out for this weekend's Divisional Round matchup with the Denver Broncos, fellow starter Cole Bishop will now be forced to play alongside yet another player who will be filtered into the Bills’ starting lineup on Saturday.

But there remains uncertainty about which option the team will choose as it enters a critical Divisional Round contest.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) is tackled by Buffalo Bills wide receiver Curtis Samuel (1) and safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A few choices

After the Bills elected not to activate Damar Hamlin from Injured Reserve on Saturday, they are left with three reasonable possibilities as far as Poyer’s replacement against Denver. The versatile Cam Lewis is an option. Midseason addition Darnell Savage could fill in, or they could go with the player that replaced Poyer after his mid-game exit against the Jaguars — rookie Jordan Hancock.

Hancock struggled a bit against Jacksonville, leaving the door open for the Bills to choose another alternative this week. The first-year pro has appeared in 13 games this season, but has been on the field for just 19% of the Bills' defensive snaps. He has played almost exclusively at the free safety position.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other two

Lewis is the most experienced within the Bills’ defensive system, having been with the organization since 2020. But he could be needed more so as a depth piece at the cornerback position, which is also missing a regular contributor, rookie Maxwell Hairston, entering Saturday’s game.

Of Lewis' 373 defensive snaps this season, 143 have come as a box defender, 135 as a slot corner, 70 have come at the free safety position and four at boundary cornerback, per Pro Football Focus.

Savage, who was inactive against Jacksonville, was claimed on waivers by the Bills on Dec. 5 and was subsequently signed to the active roster. He has appeared in two games since his arrival, recording a couple of tackles and a pass defensed. He earned a start in a Week 18 win over the New York Jets.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) makes a reception for a touchdown defended by Washington Commanders safety Darnell Savage (25) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The seven-year veteran also appeared in eight games with the Washington Commanders and two games with the Jacksonville Jaguars before he was claimed by the Bills. Between his three stops during the 2025 campaign, Savage has played 146 snaps at the free safety this season, 80 as a box defender, 21 as a slot cornerback and two at boundary cornerback, per PFF.

Time is up

Whichever player the Bills decide will not be an ideal stand-in for Poyer, who had become a key member of the Buffalo defense in his second stint with the team. Nevertheless, the Bills will have to battle it out without one of their leaders in the back end, as they hope one of the aforementioned names steps up and delivers an impactful performance to help them come away with a victory.

Kickoff is coming up soon, as the Bills and Broncos are set to square off in the first matchup of the Divisional Round at 4:30 p.m. this afternoon in Denver.

Buffalo Bills cornerback Cam Lewis (39) during a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

