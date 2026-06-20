Most Surprising Player Who Could Make Bills' Roster After Strong Minicamp

Coming off a 12-win season, the Buffalo Bills have a rather stacked roster. They even filled their few holes this offseason, by signing outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and trading a second-round pick for wide receiver D.J. Moore.

That leaves little room for anyone to steal a spot on the 53-man roster. That doesn't mean it would be impossible for someone to impress the coaching staff enough to do exactly that.

This year, the top candidate to surprisingly make the team is wide receiver/returner Deven Thompkins. What would make his inclusion on the roster even more exciting is the fact that Thompkins wasn't even on the team when minicamp began.

Deven Thompkins took advantage of tryout opportunity

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Deven Thompkins with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Chamarri Conner defends. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Thompkins was invited to Buffalo's mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis. During that tryout, Matt Parrino of Syracuse.com noted how Thompkins made the most of the opportunity by making a highlight-reel grab which led to an eruption from the sideline.

Shortly after that practice, Thompkins was signed to the Bills' roster, as was fellow wideout Max Tomczak. Buffalo then waived running back Desmond Reid and cornerback Dorian Strong with injury designations. They also waived wide receiver Gabriel Benyard.

Thompkins still has a long journey to make the 53-man roster, but as he proved during minicamp, all he needs is a chance. He also has a way to stand out beyond his work as a receiver.

Deven Thompkins can make the team due to special teams ability

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Deven Thompkins runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

When it comes to players who fill out the bottom of the depth chart, versatility is always key. That's especially true at wide receiver where the fourth and fifth wide receivers are typically asked to contribute on special teams. That's where Thompkins can make his mark.

In four seasons, Thompkins has just 29 receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown. He's averaging just 5.6 yards per reception, which suggests the Bills don't see the 5-foot-8, 155-pounder offering much help on offense.

Where he can help, however, is as a punt returner. The Bills have struggled in this area in recent years and have leaned heavily on Khalil Shakir. Ideally, they could allow Shakir to focus more on his role as a receiver, which they could do should Thompkins take on that role.

Entering the 2026 season, Thompkins has 42 punt returns for 368 yards with an average of 8.8 yards per return. He's also been decent on kick returns, which would give them more depth alongside Ray Davis, who was one of the best kick returners in the NFL this past season.

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