4 potential Buffalo Bills NFL draft prospects to watch this weekend
The Buffalo Bills are still riding high from their improbable Week 1 comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens.
During their win, they relied heavily on many of their homegrown stars. From Josh Allen and Keon Coleman on offense, to Ed Oliver on defense, players who have been drafted and developed by Buffalo continue to make an impact.
General manager Brandon Beane deserves a lot of credit for the work he's done and he's surely already looking ahead to the 2026 NFL draft. That said, here are four players he should have an eye on during this weekend's slate of games.
Jaeden Roberts, G, Alabama
Buffalo has uncommon consistency along the offensive line, but that could change in 2026. Guard David Edwards and center Connor McGovern are both free agents. If the Bills are unable to retain both, they might want to keep an eye on prospects such as Jaeden Roberts.
The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Roberts can play guard or tackle, but has the potential to be elite in the interior. Much like former teammate and 2025 first-round pick Tyler Booker, Roberts is a mauler in the run game and has enough power and length to hold up in pass protection.
Roberts will be in action this weekend when Alabama faces Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon.
Chandler Rivers, CB, Duke
Duke takes on Tulane this Saturday night and when they hit the field, fans should keep an eye on cornerback Chandler Rivers.
Despite being slightly undersized at 5-foot-10, Rivers plays with plenty of physicality and aggression. He has a nose for the ball, evidenced by his three interceptions and eight pass defenses in 2024.
The Bills are hopeful Maxwell Hairston can get healthy and develop into a starting corner. Even if that's what happens, they need more depth at the position.
Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
Keon Coleman had a breakout game in Week 1, suggesting that he could be the WR1 Buffalo needs. Until he proves he can do this on a consistent basis, however, receiver remains a slight concern. One potential fit who could ease their worries is Denzel Boston from Washington.
The only concern with Boston joining the Bills might be his similarities to Coleman. Both are known for winning contested passes and playing with physicality. Unfortunately, they're also both questioned for a lack of athleticism and separation.
Despite those complaints, Boston has a chance to be a difference-maker in the NFL and looks to put his talent on display against Washington State on Saturday.
Kamari Ramsey, S, USC
The Bills safeties were a concern heading into the season and even if Jordan Poyer solves their issues this year, he's not a long-term answer. That's why they should keep an eye on the position in the draft.
One potential fit is Kamari Ramsay, a high IQ safety for USC. Originally a member of the UCLA Bruins, Ramsay joined the Trojans in 2024 and proved capable of sticking with tight ends in coverage while also proving to be a plus run defender.
He will be in action against Purdue, and might be worth keeping an eye on as a possible permanent fixture in the Buffalo secondary.
