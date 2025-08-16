Bills excited by 'reenergized' 5x Pro Bowl DE continuing 'good camp' vs. Bears
It may have seemed strange at first, but five-time Pro Bowl selection Joey Bosa appears to be fitting in quite nicely on the Buffalo Bills' defensive front.
Looking to upgrade their pass rush, the Bills signed Bosa to a one-year contract, reportedly worth $12.6 million, shortly after the Los Angeles Chargers made the five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher a salary cap casualty following nine years in Southern California.
When Bosa, who has struggled to stay healthy in recent seasons, strained his calf during OTAs in May, the alarmists were quick to ring the bells, but it turned out to be nothing more than a false alarm.
The Bills took a cautious approach, shutting Bosa down for the remainder of OTAs, and it paid off. The 30-year-old defensive end was ready to go when training camp kicked off in July, and he's been seemingly locked in since.
"It's been good to have Joey. He missed some of the spring he was dealing with a calf. He's had a good camp," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane during a Pat McAfee Show appearance on ESPN. "We tried to make sure we're ramping him up, but not beat him up too bad. He's done a great job."
Showing some of what made him the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2016, Bosa earned multiple rave reviews for his August 16 performance during the Bills' joint practice against the Chicago Bears at Halas Hall.
"He's got a good presence. You can see the rush in there. I'm excited for what he's gonna bring to our defense. Obviously, guys respect his game and what he's done," said Beane.
Bosa accounted for at least 10.5 sacks in four of his first six NFL seasons before injuries became a problem. In 2024, he closed out his Chargers' tenure by logging 5.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hits over 14 regular seasons games and added a sack of CJ Stroud in the playoffs.
On Friday in Lake Forest, the grizzled veteran looked like someone who could potentially double last season's totals. With multiple attendees taking notice of Buffalo's pass rush at the open practice, Bosa produced two would-be sacks during team competition against the Bears.
"I know Joey's out to prove — he's battled a couple of injuries the last couple seasons — but he's out to prove that he's still got it. He wants to help do it here in Buffalo. It's been fun to see him kind of re-energized," said Beane.
After playing 12 productive snaps in the August 9 preseason opener against the New York Giants, one has to think that Bosa won't see much, if any, action when the Bills and Bears battle in Sunday night's exhibition.
“Thought Joey, again, did some good things there. It looked like in the run game in particular on a couple of plays, and I appreciate him being the pro that he's been to this point, and going out there and playing," said head coach Sean McDermott after the game.
A healthy, motivated Bosa is certainly reason for excitement in Orchard Park.
