Since the outset of the season, the Buffalo Bills’ offensive weaponry has been questioned.

Outside of Josh Allen and James Cook, there hasn’t been much to write home about when it comes to the Bills’ skill players, particularly the wide receiver position.

However, former Super Bowl champion and NFL analyst Torry Holt sees things a bit differently. In fact, the legendary Rams WR is enamored with what Buffalo brings to the table on the outside.

RELATED: Forecasting Bills' WR room after Shavers' season-ending injury before Broncos game

Torry Holt speaks at the Countdown to Kickoff show at American Airlines plaza at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

His comments

While appearing on a recent episode of Up and Adams, Holt was asked to provide his thoughts on the Bills’ WR group, and his response was a showering of praise for the team’s three remaining healthy players at the position.

“Maybe they don’t have a number one receiver, a household name there at the position,” said Holt. “But collectively, you mentioned (Khalil) Shakir, his ability to get it in his hands and run after the catch, it’s pretty doggone good.

“And then last week, we saw a Brandin Cooks sighting. And Brandin Cooks did exactly what he’s always done. And all he’s done since he’s been in the National Football League is to go deep. And he provided that element to this Bills’ offense.”

Shakir caught all 12 of his targets in Buffalo’s Wild Card win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while Cooks recorded a critical 36-yard reception and finished the game with three receptions for 58 yards.

MORE: Bills must neutralize threatening Broncos unit to defeat Denver in Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir (10) before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

That’s not all

And those two aren’t the only players Holt has his eyes on.

“(Keon) Coleman — his ability, he has tons of ability,” he added. “The thing with Coleman is, is just maturing and growing up and accepting the fact that you’re in the National Football League and the expectations for you is to show up and produce.”

Coleman made a contribution this past week, hauling in a 36-yard reception of his own against the Jaguars. And now, with Gabe Davis and Tyrell Shavers each sustaining season-ending ACL injuries, the second-year pro is likely to play a key role for the Bills’ passing game this week against the Broncos.

In last season’s Wild Card game against Denver, Coleman finished with just one reception for five yards. But after Cooks and Shakir came off such impressive performances against Jacksonville, the Broncos’ pass defense will be keying on Buffalo’s top outside duo, potentially leaving Coleman to gobble up some high-leverage targets.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills will face Broncos' stud LB returning from injury in Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks (18) warms up in the rain before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The ultimate answer

And beyond the WR position, Holt’s ultimate belief in the Bills comes down to the team’s signal caller, the reigning MVP, Josh Allen.

“I think collectively, this football team, the wide receiver position collectively, they’re OK,” he added. “And the reason why I say that is because they have a guy in Josh Allen that can get all of them the football anywhere on the football field.”

Allen put forth a remarkable performance against the Jaguars, completing 28 of 35 of his passes to nine different pass catchers, finishing with 273 yards and a touchdown. And according to Holt, his offensive weapons place him in a good position to replicate his effort this week against a tough Broncos’ defense that has pressured opposing QBs at a high rate this season.

We’ll see what happens on Saturday, when the Bills enter Empower Field at Mile High for a 4:30 p.m. Divisional Round kickoff.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs after making a catch against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —