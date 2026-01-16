Signed by the team this past offseason, running back J.K. Dobbins provided a boost for the Broncos’ running game in the early part of his first year in Denver.

But after sustaining a foot injury in Week 10, Dobbins has been out of the Broncos’ lineup, which has led to the team’s running game experiencing a dip in production.

And entering the Divisional Round, Dobbins remains sidelined, which places the Buffalo Bills’ struggling rush defense in position for a turnaround following another poor outing this past week.

The defense line of the Bills line up near the end zone to try and stop Tampa Bay from scoring during second half action against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov 16, 2025 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Breaking it down

The Bills allowed the Jacksonville Jaguars to gain 6.7 yards per carry on 23 attempts in the Wild Card Round, which adds to a common theme this year. Buffalo’s rush defense allowed the third-highest EPA per rush (+0.05) to its opponents and was tied for the fifth-most rushing yards over expected allowed (+292) during the regular season, per Next Gen Stats.

With that said, Dobbins’ absence could aid the Bills in their quest to rebound.

Before Dobbins was placed on Injured Reserve on Nov. 15, Denver was averaging 128.6 yards per game. Since he’s been sidelined, the Broncos have recorded 104.6 yards per contest. Denver has been held under 90 yards rushing as a team in three of seven games since his departure from the lineup.

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (12) is being tackled by Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Del'shawn Phillips (53) during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Backups

Behind Dobbins on the depth chart is RB RJ Harvey, who has averaged just 3.7 yards per attempt on the year. Jaleel McLaughlin has posted a 5.1 yards per carry average, but has received just 37 carries this season compared to Harvey’s 146 total attempts. Since Dobbins has been out, Harvey’s average has dropped to 3.3 yards per attempt.

So, while the Bills have been nearly as bad as any team in the league at defending against the run this season, there is reason to believe they could be set for a bounce-back performance this week against the Broncos.

Buffalo and Denver will square off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The winner will advance to the AFC Championship Game.

Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) tries to escape a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

