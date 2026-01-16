Former Bills' WR feeding Broncos with Buffalo's secrets before Divisional Round

A double agent.

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore is now working for the opposition.

Moore, who began the season with the Bills and appeared in nine games for the team, is now a member of the Denver Broncos’ practice squad and has been doing whatever he can to aid his new team in its effort to defeat his former squad in this weekend’s Divisional Round matchup.

RELATED: Bills' RB James Cook blatantly disrespected in 2025 position rankings by NFL analyst

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) runs a sweep against the New Orleans Saints in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Enemy lines

The Bills released the five-year veteran pass catcher on Nov. 26 and he was later signed by the Broncos on Dec. 2, but has yet to appear in a game for Denver this season. With that said, he has found an interesting way to contribute leading into a critical playoff tilt.

According to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette, Moore has been feeding the Broncos all the Bills’ secrets he picked up during his time in Buffalo.

“I did all I can in meetings,” said Moore. “They asked questions. Whatever they asked, I gave it to them.”

MORE: Bills must neutralize threatening Broncos unit to defeat Denver in Divisional Round

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Elijah Moore (18) runs against Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips (15) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

That’s no surprise, as players who shift from team to team midseason often are asked to provide behind-the-scenes details on the organizations for which they previously performed. Information is everything in the NFL, and the Broncos have likely been probing Moore like an earthling captured by aliens.

Another element of this situation is that, with the Bills down to just three healthy wide receivers on their active roster entering the Divisional Round, they may have had use for Moore after all.

RELATED: Subpar Bills defensive unit will face Broncos without star player in Divisional Round

Bills, decimated with WR injuries, could use Elijah Moore now but they waived him Nov. 26. He's now on Denver's practice squad and providing plenty of info. on Bills to #Broncos. “I did all I can in meetings. They asked me questions. Whatever they asked, I gave it to them.” — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) January 16, 2026

Not much production

Moore was provided plenty of hype after being signed by the Bills in May. But he was a healthy inactive twice this season while being limited to just 31% of the team’s offensive snaps when on the field. He was targeted just 17 times and recorded nine receptions for 112 yards before he and the team parted ways before Week 13.

Still, his presence in the Bills’ offensive meeting rooms and huddle for seven months should provide the Broncos with valuable insights. Denver head coach Sean Payton and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph are as experienced as they come and will have something special cooked up for Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

The Bills and Broncos will kick off at 4:30 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) waits looking for a receiver to get open during the second half of the Buffalo Bills wild card game against the Denver Broncos at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 12, 2025. Allen threw the ball to Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) for a touchdown. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —