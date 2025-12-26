NFL mock draft has Bills moving on from Keon Coleman, add two Oregon defenders

With two weeks left in the 2025 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for another postseason run. While it won't be easy to knock off teams like the New England Patriots, Houston Texans, or Denver Broncos, the Bills won't have to deal with their biggest kryptonite.

The Kansas City Chiefs, who have given them fits in the playoffs, won't be there this season. Neither will the Cincinnati Bengals, and it seems the Baltimore Ravens aren't going to be in the postseason either. While that makes the path easier, the Bills still have some issues to overcome.

Their primary concern is at wide receiver, where Keon Coleman has yet to live up to the hype. His inability to develop into a No. 1 wideout could be their downfall. It's also why they kick off the latest 7-round draft from Ian Cummings of Pro Football Sports Network with a big-bodied receiver capable of creating separation.

Pick No. 23: Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Washington Huskies wide receiver Denzel Boston celebrates after catching a touchdown pass against the Michigan Wolverines. | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

"The Bills thought highly of Keon Coleman’s upside as an X-receiver, but it hasn’t panned out. They were on the right track with his size, but Denzel Boston has the smooth off-setting ability and spatial manipulation that Coleman lacked, and he’s more consistent and controlling at the catch." - Cummings

Denzel Boston offers a lot of what made Coleman an intriguing option. He has great size at 6-foot-4 and 209 pounds, but is a more refined route runner. He doesn't have the same concerns when it comes to creating separation, and adds value as a return man as well.

Pick No. 54: A’Mauri Washington, DT, Oregon

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman A'Mauri Washington tackles UCLA Bruins running back T.J. Harden. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

"At 6-3, 339 pounds, A’Mauri Washington can reset the line purely with his compact mass and hyper-elite explosiveness, and his arrow is trending up as a two-phase operator." - Cummings

Buffalo has been thrilled with the way Deone Walker has played at defensive tackle, but they still need more help around him. Enter A’Mauri Washington, a 339-pounder who has been a force on the Oregon defensive line. He might not offer much in terms of pass rush, but Washington can help shut down the run as well as anyone.

Pick No. 88: Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman intercepts a pass against the Washington Huskies. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"Dillon Thieneman is an 'every-man' at safety, who’s proven his mettle at single-high, two-high, and as a box rover, and he makes a sturdy imprint in run support." - Cummings

With their third pick in this mock, Cummings has the Bills going for another Oregon defender. This time, it's safety Dillon Thieneman, who would give them a younger option to start next to Cole Bishop. His versatility is exactly what they need, as they can use both Thieneman and Bishop as deep safeties as well as in the box.

