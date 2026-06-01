Which Bills Storylines Are Worth Paying Attention to at OTAs and Which Aren't

The Buffalo Bills resume OTAs this week as they get set for the start of mandatory minicamp, which will run from June 9 through 11.

There are plenty of storylines worth discussing as the team retakes the field together again this offseason, but also a few that should be ignored, at least until the Bills head for training camp at St. John Fisher University in mid-July.

Among the most intriguing discussion topics surrounding Buffalo’s latest quest for a Super Bowl are two pending positional battles, one of which involves the most important position on the field: quarterback.

Watch Kyle Allen vs. Shane Buechele

Buffalo Bills quarterback Shane Buechele (6) drops back to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There will be a competition for the Bills’ backup quarterback job after Mitch Trubisky departed the organization upon signing a free-agent deal with the Tennessee Titans.

Allen returned to the Bills for his second stint with the team, previously playing the 2023 season in Buffalo. Buechele has also gone back and forth from Buffalo and the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom he spent a portion of the 2025 campaign, playing in one game and finishing 7 of 14 passing for 88 yards.

Allen is vastly more experienced than Buechele and appears to be the better option at this point. However, a solid training camp and preseason for Buechele could change things.

Keep an eye on the competition at punter position

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky walks towards the bench during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another under-the-radar battle for playing time will be between the Bills’ two rostered punters, incumbent starter Mitch Wishnowsky and 2026 seventh-round pick Tommy Doman Jr. The competition between the two players has begun at OTAs and should continue through the preseason.

Wishnowsky is 34 years old, so it would behoove the Bills to get a younger option better suited for the long term. Doman Jr. is 23 years old and could become Buffalo’s punter of the future.

Doman Jr. is the first punter the Bills have drafted since former sixth-round pick Matt Araiza in 2022. Before he was released prior to his first professional season truly beginning, Araiza appeared destined to win the job out of training camp.

Ignore Keon Coleman lip service

Bills wide receivers Keon Coleman, left, and K.J. Hamler share a laugh as they leave the field at the end of practice. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Enough is enough with the Keon Coleman drama. It’s time he proves his worth on the field instead of he, along with the Bills’ brass, professing his newfound maturity and hope for the future.

All we have heard throughout the offseason are empty words, likely to be proven as much through what is sure to be another disappointing season for Buffalo’s second-round bust.

It’s very difficult for me to believe Coleman will turn a corner in Year 3. However, if he proves me wrong, it will be when the team takes the field for games that matter. Not through another meaningless training camp performance or during his time in front of a microphone.

Disregard player attendance updates

Bills running back James Cook turns upfield after catching a pass during practice. | Jamie Germano/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

There have been a few big names absent from Bills OTAs, namely defensive tackle Ed Oliver and running back James Cook, who have yet to take the field this offseason. Not to fret, however, as it’s common for veterans to sit out this time of year.

This portion of the workout program is voluntary and players who have paid their dues, particularly those such as Oliver, who is coming off injury, deserve the right to sit out if they feel so inclined. This is a nothing burger.