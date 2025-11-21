Bills Mafia finally gets shot at new Highmark Stadium after being on 2-year waitlist
While the Buffalo Bills are lagging behind their projected success on the field this season, sales for seats at new Highmark Stadium are exceeding expectations.
Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills have some work to do to achieve their goal of winning the AFC East and getting home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Entering Thursday night's game at the Houston Texans they are 7-3 and trail the surprising 9-2 New England Patriots.
But off the field, the team has almost already sold out of its Personal Seat Licenses for the new stadium set to open in 2026.
According to the Buffalo News, the Bills have raised $245 million in PSL sales, 10 percent more than they expected to generate by this time. Almost 90 percent of the PSLs had been sold at the end of September, making approximately 6,000 still available.
Selling out PSLs to a new sports stadium is nothing new, but the brisk timeline shows how much Bills Mafia is embracing the new digs across the street from iconic old Highmark. Sales are expected to continue to remain steady as the team now begins digging into fans who have been on a waitlist for more than two years.
“This process is likely to close out earlier than we all thought,” says Pete Guelli, executive vice president and chief operating officer of the Bills. “It’s really a function of how quickly things have escalated.”
The Bills plan to sell 54,628 PSLs in the 60,108-seat stadium. With seats set aside for visiting teams, the NFL, players' families and sponsors, there will likely be very few individual game tickets available to fans without season tickets.
