Josh Allen kryptonite could be ready for matchup against Bills
It's easy to compare Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen to Superman. The look, the heart, the story, and the success all seem to match. Despite wins over elite QBs like Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Aaron Rodgers throughout his career, one quarterback Allen hasn't been able to defeat is Cincinnati Bengals' star Joe Burrow, who had his 21-day practice window opened on Monday.
The initial diagnosis for Burrow's turf toe injury put his availability for December in doubt, but given the fact that the Bills don't play the Bengals for another four weeks, it's likely he's starting for Cincy in the Week 14 matchup.
Burrow has bested Buffalo once in the regular season and once in the playoffs. In Week 9 of 2023, the Bengals won a 24-18 matchup that saw the two-time NFL Comeback Player of the Year throw for 348 yards and 2 touchdowns. In the AFC Divisional Round of the previous season, Burrow and Co. overwhelmed the Bills in a 27-10 victory in Orchard Park, throwing for 242 yards and 2 touchdowns.
When healthy, Burrow is one of the best QBs in the league, throwing for a league-high 4,918 passing yards and 43 touchdowns last season. His 68.5% career completion percentage is the best in NFL history among players with a minimum of 1,500 career attempts. The former Heisman Trophy Winner has found success in the postseason as well, handing Mahomes and the Chiefs their only pre-Super Bowl postseason loss in the last six years.
Buffalo's defense has faced its fair share of struggles against elite passing offenses, with Zay Flowers, Stefon Diggs, and Drake London dominating in their respective matchups. Now it's possible that arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL will be catching passes from the team's franchise QB, while fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. This combination of factors could spell trouble for Buffalo, whose schedule just became more difficult in December.
