Latest scratch further weakens tanking Jets' laughable lineup in finale vs. Bills

The New York Jets are basically deploying a skeleton crew to face the Buffalo Bills in the regular season finale for both teams on January 4 at Highmark Stadium.

It's bad enough they've elected to start underwhelming, undrafted rookie quarterback Brady Cook when ultimate professional Tyrod Taylor is on the roster (tell me you're tanking without telling me you're tanking), and now, their top running back is a no go.

RELATED: Josh Allen gets all clear for Bills' home finale, but how much will he play?

On Saturday, the Jets officially ruled out 1,000-yard rusher Breece Hall due to a knee injury. Hall, who will head into free agency, was initially listed as questionable to play after back-to-back limited practices to end the week.

As a result, the Jets are starting a running back in Week 18 who was a fourth stringer in Week 1. Core special teamer Kene Nwangwu is in line to get most of the work against Buffalo on Sunday along with in-season addition Khalil Herbert.

MORE: Bills bolster defense with two exciting call-ups for Highmark Stadium finale vs. Jets

While the Bills are likely to rest multiple notable starters in Week 18, they should still outclass the Jets, who would struggle to win a preseason finale with the caliber of lineup they intend to use.

The Bills (11-5) welcome the Jets (3-13) for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in Orchard Park.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tries to prevent New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) from tackling him, Sunday, September 14, 2025, in East Rutherford. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jets' QB

Brady Cook



Granted undrafted rookies face a steep learning curve, but Cook has looked nothing like a capable NFL quarterback over his first four appearances. He has been intercepted seven times and taken 18 sacks over the course of four losses.



The Bills should feast against a quarterback who has a sub-60 completion percentage and an abnormally high sack percentage. Cook is more of a UFL level talent than he is a NFL prospect.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (98) sacks New York Jets quarterback Brady Cook (4) but is penalized for roughing the passer | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jets' RBs

Kene Nwangwu, Khalil Herbert



With Hall ruled out, the Jets will be without their top three running backs. Braelon Allen has been on season-ending Injured Reserve, and New York ruled out fellow second-year RB Isaiah Davis earlier in the week.



Nwangwu did not carry the ball until Week 17 against the New England Patriots, rushing six times for 31 yards. Herbert has 10 yards on four total carries this season for New York.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Kene Nwangwu (34) runs for a first down against New England Patriots safety Dell Pettus (24) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Jets' WRs

AD Mitchell, John Metchie, Isaiah Williams, Tyler Johnson, Arian Smith



Position group leader Garrett Wilson has been on the shelf for almost two months, and veteran Josh Reynolds has been out even longer. That leaves a rather underwhelming quintet of leftovers. Despite playing only seven games, Wilson still paces all Jets' wide receivers with 395 yards.



Mitchell, Metchie and Williams have all been cut at some point this season. Bills' backup Tyrell Shavers would be WR1 amongst the motley crew that the Jets will trot out for the finale.

Jets' TEs

Jeremy Ruckert, Stone Smartt



With promising rookie Mason Taylor set to miss his fourth straight game, the Jets are down to tight ends Jeremy Ruckert and Stone Smartt.



Ruckert is arguably one of the bigger third-round draft busts in recent memory. He has 58 receptions and one touchdown over four seasons, and his run blocking is nowhere near the caliber of Jackson Hawes.



Smartt has primarily been a TE3 during his NFL career. He has been targeted only nine times as a receiver this season, making seven catches for 52 yards.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —