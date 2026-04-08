What to Expect From Bills' Three Big Additions All Present at Voluntary OTAs

While it didn't come without a few snow flurries, change was in the air for the Buffalo Bills as Organized Team Activities (OTAs) kicked off in Orchard Park.

With first-year head coach Joe Brady at the helm, the Bills opened OTAs Phase 1 on April 7. Approximately 50 players have been confirmed as attendees for the first day of the voluntary offseason program.

"Honestly, part of the process right now is just making sure I'm not loading them with everything [on] Day 1," said Brady last week at the NFL meetings in Phoenix.

In addition to superstar quarterback Josh Allen, all three of Buffalo's high-profile additions were present at One Bills Drive.

Wide receiver DJ Moore, edge rusher Bradley Chubb and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson reported to their new place of employment on Day 1.

Each player can be seen walking up to the facility in a welcome back video shared by the Bills on social media. In a presumed salute to the Western New York sports scene, Chubb's first-day attire featured a Buffalo Braves cap.

After the day's work, Gardner-Johnson made it a point to post a message on X, which read "Bills got better today."

Here's a look at what to expect from the three aforementioned offseason additions moving forward.

WR DJ Moore

The 2018 first-round draft pick brings WR1 ability to the Bills' criticized receiving corps.

Moore, who has 8,213 career receiving yards over his first eight seasons, posted back-to-back 1,150-yard campaigns for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 and 2021 when Brady served as offensive coordinator.

"DJ has a unique skill set that he can play inside, he can play outside. He can run block. He makes dynamic plays down the field. You can get the ball in his hands, he's a little bit like a running back. He can do so many different things," said Brady.

Jan 10, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) makes the eventual game winning touchdown catch against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFC Wild Card Round game at Soldier Field. | David Banks-Imagn Images

OLB Bradley Chubb

Chubb, who turns 30 years old on June 24, is coming off a bounce-back season. After missing the 2024 campaign due to a torn ACL, Chubb made all 17 starts for the Miami Dolphins last year.

Although it didn't meet his personal expectations, Chubb recorded 8.5 sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 2025. By comparison, Greg Rousseau led the Bills with 7.0 sacks last season.

“I'm really excited to get into this season. Last season, especially the start of last season, I was kind of just getting my feet under me," said Chubb. "I feel like I hit my stride towards that fifth [week] to middle of the season, so I feel like I just want to pick back up where I left off."

Oct 5, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) pressures | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

While Gardner-Johnson has been with five different organizations over the past five years, the fiery defensive back has experienced notable success along the way. He was a full-time starter for the Philadelphia Eagles on their run to the Super Bowl LIX title.

"He's a competitive dude. He's a player that I don't think he hides his emotions," said Bills' general manager Brandon Beane. "The guy takes the ball away. The guy brings an edge to your defense."

The 28-year-old Gardner-Johnson appears to possess the versatility that makes him a valuable tool for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's scheme. He has 20 career interceptions while limiting opposing receivers to 6.8 yards per target.