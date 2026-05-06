Our Least Favorite Buffalo Bills' Draft Pick Might Not Make the Roster in 2026

It wasn't too hard to select the favorite draft pick for the Buffalo Bills this season. Bills On SI's Ralph Ventre says fourth-round pick Skyler Bell could steal starter reps this season, and has been a fan of his throughout the draft process.

As for the least favorite pick, that unfortunate distinction falls to Ar'maj Reed-Adams, who was also the team's final selection. At pick No. 241 in Round 7, the Bills added the Texas A&M guard, who has elite size at 6-foot-5 and 314 pounds.

Reed-Adams began his career at Kansas and was considered a prospect to watch when he transferred to Texas A&M. He showed flashes with the Aggies, but his 2025 campaign wasn't what scouts wanted to see. He was especially shaky in pass protection, as pointed out by PFF.

"Reed-Adams entered the season as a highly regarded offensive lineman, but his 2025 campaign fell short, particularly in pass protection, where he allowed 13 hurries on just 360 pass-blocking snaps. While his size supports a projection as a swing lineman, he will need to reduce penalties to improve his chances of sticking at the next level," via PFF's draft recap.

Ar'maj Reed-Adams has tough competition for a roster spot

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams blocks the line during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

To be fair, Reed-Adams isn't a bad prospect, and he was considered a solid value where he was selected. The only issue is that he will have a tough time making the roster as a rookie, especially if he can't improve quickly in pass protection.

Buffalo allowed David Edwards to walk in free agency, but they have two capable players fighting for his vacated spot at left guard. Alec Anderson, who started in Week 18, is the favorite but it won't be easy for him to hold off Austin Corbett, a veteran free agent signing.

As if that wasn't enough competition, the Bills' third-round pick, Jude Bowry, is expected to move inside to guard. Throw in the fact that Lloyd Cushenberry and Sedrick Van-Pran Granger can play guard, and it's going to be tough for Reed-Adams to make the 53-man roster.

Making the practice squad would be ideal for both parties

Texas A&M offensive lineman Ar'Maj Reed-Adams during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the end, the most ideal scenario for Reed-Adams and the Bills would be for the rookie to spend the season on the practice squad. That would give him time to work on pass protection, and if he can improve, the Bills could turn to him as a primary reserve in 2027.

That would help since their salary cap situation will be tough to manuever in 2027. Buffalo will also have multiple offensive linemen hitting free agency, including Corbett, Anderson, Cushenberry, and O'Cyrus Torrence.

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