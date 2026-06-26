Bills' Marquee Addition Bradley Chubb Has Unfamiliar Chance 'On The Good Side Now'

If you can't beat them, join them?

Edge rusher Bradley Chubb spent the last 3.5 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, and it wasn't until this past November when he finally earned his first win over the Buffalo Bills since landing in South Florida.

Starting with the second meeting of the 2022 season after Chubb was traded, the Bills won seven in a row over the Dolphins, including a wildcard playoff win, which remains the edge rusher's lone NFL Postseason experience to date.

"They do a good job of knowing how to win games here. I feel like me coming up here, that's what I came to do, win games, and hopefully keep that momentum going," said Chubb.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles against Miami Dolphins linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium | Jeff Romance / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for that surprising 30-13 win by the Dolphins on November 9, 2025, Chubb hasn't forgotten the feeling from what was a tumultuous time for the franchise.

"We just had a GM get fired. We just had JP [Jaelan Phillips] get traded," said Chubb. "Whatever the case was, we just wanted to put our best foot forward that day, and we had a great day. It was hot out there. I remember that for sure, but that's the past. I'm on the good side now."

New life with Dolphins' big brother

After the 2025 season, the Dolphins, who went into complete rebuild mode, cut Chubb loose as a salary cap casualty.

The former No. 5 overall draft pick (taken two spots before the Bills chose Josh Allen) wasn't without a team for long.

Identifying Chubb as a fit for new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's 3-4 scheme, Buffalo inked him to a three-year contract reportedly worth $43.5 million.

"You never want to get told from a team that we're going in a different direction. But at the end of the day, as a businessman, I came up here as a business decision to do things I know I wanted to do in my career. And all these guys are behind me," said Chubb.

As for why he chose Buffalo, it came down to a three-letter word.

Nov 9, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) blocks Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (2) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. | Jeff Romance-Imagn Images

"[Coming to Buffalo for a chance to win] it's a huge part. Outside looking in, it's always like the Bills had that formula. They know how to win. They know how to finish out those close games. Being around here, you see why," said Chubb.

While the Bills have put together seven double-digit win seasons in a row with Allen taking the snaps, and have won at least one playoff game each of the past seven years, they still have yet to reach the Super Bowl this century. Chubb, a two-time Pro Bowler, hopes to help Buffalo get there.

"I've been in that [championship] mindset for a while, just hasn't happened for me unfortunately. That's why I'm here now for it," said Chubb. "Not making no promises like we're gonna win the Super Bowl. But if everybody's in the right alignment, everybody's doing the things we know we can do, that's going to be the end goal. That's what I'm shooting for everyday."

It's obviously too early to tell, but the Bills have to like what they've seen from Chubb thus far.

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