Bills' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Boastful About Super Bowl Chances With Training Camp Next

The Buffalo Bills have plenty of new faces on the team—both on the coaching staff and on the roster—heading into the start of the 2026 NFL season with training camp on the cusp of beginning at the end of July.

From defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard all the way down to running back Ian Wheeler—the team’s most recent free-agent signing—there are countless new names within the directory at One Bills Drive.

But, that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady and tight end Dalton Kincaid share a laugh while walking together after a press conference was held introducing Brady as the team's new head coach at the field house in Orchard Park, New York, on January 29, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After failing to reach the Super Bowl once again last season despite having former 2024 MVP quarterback Josh Allen leading the way, Bills owner Terry Pegula decided to shake things up a bit this offseason by firing long-time head coach Sean McDermott in favor of the team’s young, up-and-coming offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who has been with Buffalo since originally joining on as the squad’s quarterbacks coach in February of 2022.

With that said, Pegula hopes that the changes, not just at head coach, but specifically the ones made on the defensive side of the ball, will help push the team over the “proverbial playoff wall” in 2026 and beyond.

Will it work?

The answer to that question won’t begin to unfold until September.

Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady, who was previously the team's offensive coordinator, instructs his players where to line up during the "Return of the Blue and Red" practice at Highmark Stadium last offseason in Orchard Park, New York, on August 1, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bills defensive players bullish on team's outlook this season

The players sure think so, though.

“If you see last year, I mean, (the Broncos) lost the (AFC championship) game without having a quarterback.

"So, you’ve got to understand—Jim (Leonhard) was a step away from (the) Super Bowl (last season),” Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson said recently following Day Two of the team’s mandatory veteran minicamp on June 10 at One Bills Drive.

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after winning Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

“I think he has everything we need here, and we’re ready to fly around and continue to do what he does (with his scheme) . . . he demands a lot.”

With that said, as the offseason moves forward and the days drag on toward the end of training camp in July, it’s becoming more and more clear that the players on the team aren’t looking to take a step back under Brady and Co. this season.

There’s no thought to any sort of “grace period.”

Former University of Wisconsin head coach Jim Leonhard walks the sideline during the first quarter of the Badgers' Big Ten conference game against Purdue University at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, October 22, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. | Milwaukee Journal Sentinel-Imagn Images

New players bringing a winning vibe to Western New York

Their confidence appears to be higher than ever, and it seemingly has everything to do with the changes that have been made around the building—both tangibly and intangibly—since Brady and Leonhard’s hiring as head coach and defensive coordinator, respectively, back in the middle of the winter.

Bills fans, get your popcorn ready.

“I love this game. Like, it’s a kid game: grown men just get to play it. I think when you go out there on the grass you’ve got to have that type of energy to have that love for the game. I think we may get caught up in the analytics, the scores, the money, and the accolades.

Former Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) celebrates with defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) after getting a sack during the second half of an NFL game between the Bears and the New York Giants at iconic Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on November 9, 2025. | David Banks-Imagn Images

“But, I feel like the ultimate happiness on that field can be achieved when you go out there and just be you,” Gardner-Johnson continued in his most recent interview with reporters.

“Jim wants me to be me . . . and, guys like C.B. (Christian Benford), who’s been here, like, seeing him make plays in the snow before (it excites me). Just, really to be honest, they’ve got to have that chip on (their) shoulder, bro.

“Because, I feel for them guys losing (heartbreakers) . . . I feel for them. So, their pain is my pain right now. So, I think that’s why I’m here, and I’m ready to get them one.”

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) carries the ball while sprinting down the field after intercepting a pass from Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the fourth quarter of an NFL game between the Bills and Bengals at the old Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday, December 7, 2025. | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Buffalo’s young head coach, who is a native of Pembroke Pines, Florida, has supplied a new type of “swagger” at One Bills Drive, and his players—both new and old—are embodying what Brady likes to say, which—aside from the mantra “everybody eats”—is the phrase, “be you with us.”

Whether they’re loud, quiet . . . or flat out obnoxious, Brady wants his boys in blue to feel comfortable in their own skin, so to speak, to help establish a brotherhood in Buffalo that is stronger than ever before.

It just might be the key to unlocking what's been missing in the playoffs during the past seven years for the Bills . . . that extra little "something" can oftentimes push a franchise over the edge.

And, Gardner-Johnson appears to be providing an "edge" in order to do just that.

Talking a little smack never hurt anybody, as long as you have your brothers to back you up when push comes to shove.

Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and EDGE defender Javon Solomon (56) celebrate together after Bishop secured a game-winning interception off a pass from Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in the AFC wild-card playoffs on Sunday, January 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Florida, at EverBank Stadium. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Building unbreakable bond among players may lead to Super Bowl

And, if the apparent close bond between veteran defensive back Christian Benford and the team's newest safety is any indication of the type of “togetherness” that is going to be displayed from the Bills on the gridiron this season, then exciting things are surely on the horizon for Joe Brady's squad in the near future.

“C.B.’s (Christian Benford) my brother. And, if he catches seven picks . . . well when he catches 10 picks (this season): ‘I’ll let you catch 10 first,’” Gardner-Johnson interjected to his teammate as Benford playfully draped over him in the middle of the media scrum.

“‘And, then you get a bag? And, then we’re gonna’ fly private, like, to an island or something? Alright, baby? Caribbean? Oooh.’”

Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) intercepts a pass by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers that was intended for Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) during the third quarter of an NFL game between the Bills and the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on November 30, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Yeah, it’s no secret. It’s plain to see.

The Bills are seemingly riding high into the summer months.

Whether or not Gardner-Johnson and Benford can make good on their recent boastful remarks remains to be seen, but as former Bills safety Micah Hyde once said: confidence is a hell of a drug.

Buffalo Bills fans celebrate in the stands after the Bills defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL season opener at SoFi Stadium on September 8, 2022, in Inglewood, California. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buckle up, Bills Mafia.

This upcoming season could be one for the ages. And, who knows?

It just might end with a cross-country trip to California when all is said and done. Oh, and of course a vacation to the Caribbean islands for a certain pair of Bills defensive backs.

Gardner-Johnson surely won't let Benford forget about that trip, either, if all plays out how the two of them envision the season going—both individually and collectively as a team—in 2026.