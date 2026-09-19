Buffalo Bills' Week 2 Snap Count Analysis: Joe Brady's Preferences Taking Shape

The Buffalo Bills moved to 2-0 under first-year head coach Joe Brady by out-classing the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football.

In addition to preparing the team on a short week following the season-opening road win over the Houston Texans, Brady had to deal with an undermanned defensive line and an in-game injury to his top wide receiver.

For the second week in a row, all four Bills' tight ends saw offensive snaps. Buffalo's offense was on the field for 74 total snaps in the 41-31 primetime victory. The defense was needed for 65 reps.

Here are the seven most-notable observations from our Week 2 snap count analysis.

Bills' Official Week 2 Snap Count vs. Lions



[@NFL345] pic.twitter.com/nRuCEDLC5G — Buffalo Bills on SI (@Bills_SI) September 19, 2026

Dawson Knox spearheads heavy TE usage

For as much of a weapon as Dalton Kincaid is in the passing game, veteran tight end Dawson Knox remains highly important to the offense. Both players made touchdown receptions in the winning effort.

Knox led the Bills' group of four tight ends by playing 56 snaps on Thursday Night Football. It was the highest volume of any offensive player outside of Josh Allen and the five starting linemen. Kincaid logged 49 reps.

Even third-team tight end Jackson Hawes was deployed for 50 percent of possible snaps as Buffalo went heavy on 13 personnel. Fourth tight end Keleki Latu saw six reps.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) makes a catch for a touchdown during the first half against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keon Coleman answers bell

When Bills' WR1 DJ Moore went down, Keon Coleman stepped up. The beleaguered 2024 second-round pick led all wide receivers with 55 offensive snaps.

Coleman was on the field the same amount of time as primary running back James Cook. He caught all six of his targets for 63 yards.

Three tight ends had more snaps than second most-used wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who played 36 of 74 offensive reps.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs against the Detroit Lions during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo Joe's value

In his third season, backup inside linebacker Joe Andreessen continues to justify his roster spot through important special teams contributions. The local product led the Bills with 23 special teams reps against Detroit. He even out-snapped veteran special teamer Sam Franklin.

Andreessen, who has yet to see action on defense, logged 20 special teams snaps in Week 1, which was third most on the team.

Jan 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Joe Andreessen (44) leaves the field after a game against the New York Jets at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookies fighting for time on defense

Returnees Maxwell Hairston and Dorian Williams won starting roles during training camp at outside cornerback and inside linebacker, respectively. The two runners-up, however, remain in the mix, seeing double-digits snaps in the home win over the Lions.

Second-round rookie cornerback Davison Igbinosun saw 25 percent of snaps. Hairston logged 49 of 65 reps with Igbinosun picking up the other 16.

Fourth-round rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr was on the field for 18 percent of the time. Williams was deployed for 57 percent of the defense's reps.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard's 100-percenters

For the second week in a row, inside linebacker Terrel Bernard and safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson played all possible snaps for the Bills' defense. Bernard was officially questionable to play on the final Week 2 injury report due to a calf issue that popped up in the opener.

This week, safety Cole Bishop did not miss a snap on defense. He played 72 of 79 potential reps in Week 1, and, like Bernard, the safety was questionable on the injury report.

After not coming off the field during the season opener in Houston, cornerback Christian Benford sat out one rep on Thursday against the Lions.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard almost gets his hands on a pass intended for Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac Teslaa during the second half at the Bills home opener game against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Deone Walker anchors defensive front

Behemoth nose tackle Deone Walker was on the field more than any other Bills' defensive lineman in Week 2.

The 2025 fourth-round draft pick logged 44 of 65 snaps in the latest win. Walker played 65 percent of possible defensive reps against the Texans in Week 1 when Ed Oliver led the way with an 82 percent snap rate.

Walker, who made three pass deflections and three quarterback hits on Jared Goff, is becoming a centerpiece for Buffalo up front.

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Deone Walker (96) tackles Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (4) during the first half at Reliant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeWayne Carter resurgence

With Oliver scratched from the lineup after a pregame injury, DeWayne Carter more than doubled his snap percentage in Week 2. He was the second most used down lineman after Walker.

Carter accounted for a 48 percent snap share against the Lions, totaling 31 defensive reps. In Week 1, he was on the field for 23 percent of the defense's plays.

Carter, a 2024 third-round draft pick, was considered a training camp cut candidate by some as he fought back from an Achilles tear. Through two weeks, he's been a valuable piece up front.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff keeps the ball and runs keeping away from Buffalo Bills defensive tackle DeWayne Carter on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —