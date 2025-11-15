Bills attempt to boost WR corps by calling up postseason record holder to face Bucs
It began to seem inevitable as he ramped up at practice over the past 2.5 weeks.
On Saturday, it became official — wide receiver Gabe Davis is returning to the field for the Buffalo Bills. The team used its Week 11 practice squad elevations on Davis and undrafted rookie tight end Keleki Latu, who are in line to make their season debuts against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 16 in Orchard Park.
The 26-year-old Davis, who re-joined the Bills in a practice squad role at the end of the summer, has been working his way back from meniscus surgery. The former starter has apparently regained the juice that allowed him to average 16.7 yards per reception during his four seasons with Buffalo.
"He's looking fast. We always joke around like fresh legs, but he's coming back from an injury. He looks fast out there, man, making plays. Definitely doesn't look like he's lost anything. He's flying around, looking good," said tight end Dawson Knox.
Davis, who spent the 2024 campaign competing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, has a notable rapport with quarterback Josh Allen. He averaged 6.7 regular season touchdown receptions per year with Allen throwing the passes. Of course, Davis will always be remembered for his NFL single-game playoff record four TD receptions against the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Divisional Round.
The Bills have recently failed to stretch the field through the air, and Davis may be able to help provide a spark in that area. Free-agent WR addition Joshua Palmer will also be available in Week 11 after missing three straight games due to injury.
Latu, who signed with the Bills following the 2025 NFL Draft, is a gameday elevation for the first time this season, too. The Washington product will give Buffalo a TE3 option with Dalton Kincaid unavailable due to a hamstring injury.
Davis and Latu are eligible for two more elevations apiece this season.
