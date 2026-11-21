He spent nearly two full seasons on the Buffalo Bills' practice squad before even getting a sniff of real NFL action.

When he finally played in his first career playoff game mote than 2.5 years after signing an undrafted free agent rookie contract, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers tore his ACL.

Remarkably, Shavers remained active for the entire second half of the wildcard road win over the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering the devastating knee injury prior to halftime.

Obviously, surgery and an intense rehabilitation process followed, but Shavers worked back into form in just about 10 months' time.

Sep 18, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) runs after making a catch against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His relatively quick return for a wide receiver is another example of beating long odds. Shavers began his collegiate career at Alabama pre-COVID before transferring to Mississippi State. He eventually landed at San Diego State.

"He's got one of the best stories out there," said quarterback Josh Allen. "Just how he bounced around in college, coming here, being a P-squad guy, not really getting opportunities, and finally getting his opportunities, and making the most of them. Getting injured, fighting back, and now he's back out here practicing."

When will Tyrell Shavers make season debut?

His first official practice was on October 28 as the Bills opened his 21-day activation window.

Needing to add him to the 53-man roster this week, or lose him for the remainder of the season, Buffalo created a roster spot for Shavers on Monday when it sent seventh-round rookie offensive guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams to Injured Reserve.

Shavers was a full participant at practice this week, seemingly aiming to make his season debut when the Miami Dolphins visit Orchard Park for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on November 22.

"The hope is that he'll be up [on Sunday], but a lot of that has to do with, there's a lot of roster moves with some of the injuries and stuff that kind of play into it," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady on Friday afternoon.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last week, the Bills dressed five wide receivers, including return specialist Greg Dortch and fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell. It's presumed that Shavers will take Bell's game day roster spot. Bell has already been a healthy scratch six times this season.

"I think he's had a good week in practice," said Brady. "The intent and the hope is that he'll be up, but we'll see what that kinda looks like."

Tyrell Shavers's projected role when active

Shavers will likely slide in as the Bills' fourth wide receiver, and his eagerness to run block may earn him more snaps on offense.

“A lot of trust between me and him," said Allen.

As essentially a fifth wide receiver in 2025, Shavers appeared in all 17 regular season games, including nine starts. Totaling a 39 percent snap share on offense, he made 15 receptions for 245 yards and one touchdown.

"Big body, he'll go up and get it, he'll go in and block duo [run play]. He does all the dirty work. He plays special teams. He never complains. He's where he's supposed to be at all times. He's a great teammate, so very, very happy for him to get back," said Allen.

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) leaps to catch a thirty-two yard pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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