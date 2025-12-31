Improbable Tyrell Shavers catch raises bigger Bills' playoff question

The question comes up every couple of weeks, why aren’t the Buffalo Bills featuring wide receiver Tyrell Shavers more in the passing game? It’s a fair ask, and after Sunday’s 13-12 Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, it’s one we’re right back to.

Tyrell Shavers highlight reel reception

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) reacts after catching a thirty-two-yard pass thrown by quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Late in the third quarter, with the Bills down 13-0, quarterback Josh Allen launched a deep ball to Shavers, who came down with the catch. The drive ended with a turnover on downs inside the five-yard line, but Shavers' catch was one of the more impressive catches we've seen this season.

MORE: Bills decline to pursue emergency QB with Josh Allen banged up in Week 18

According to Next Gen Stats, the catch probability for the play was only 11.8 percent. The pass traveled 46.2 yards through the air, and Shavers had only .6 yards of separation when the ball arrived. On the other end of the pass, Allen was under pressure with only 1.8 yards of pass rush separation.

The production is small… but the role matters

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The reception put the Bills on the Eagles' seven-yard line and a golden opportunity to score. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, but it doesn't diminish the incredible play by Allen and Shavers. Shavers was only targeted three times in the game, catching two of them for 36 yards.

Shavers also caught the pass that he lateralled to running back Ty Johnson on the 4th-and-10 hook and ladder play. The play kept the drive alive, and ended in a touchdown. On the season, Shavers has been targeted only 23 times, making 15 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown. He's averaging a solid 16.3 yards per reception, with a long on the season of 43 yards.

MORE: Bills have seemingly given up on Keon Coleman, scratch Dalton Kincaid vs. Eagles

No, those numbers don’t scream “featured weapon.” But they do scream something about efficiency. When he’s involved, he tends to produce chunk plays — and the Bills are going to need chunk plays when the playoffs arrive.

Here’s the real question

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (14) celebrates a one-yard touchdown run by quarterback Josh Allen (not pictured) against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Bills will need someone to step up in the passing game as the team heads into the playoffs. Could Shavers be that guy? Only if offensive coordinator Joe Brady figures out how to incorporate him and the others into a capable passing attack.

I'm not holding my breath, but the Bills don’t need Shavers to be WR1. They need him to be the guy who beats single coverage once or twice a game for a big play. We need OC Joe Brady to dial up the opportunities.

— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —