The Buffalo Bills placed seventh-round rookie guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams onto Injured Reserve on Tuesday, but there's likely more behind the move than one may initially surmise.

Reed-Adams must miss at least the next four weeks before becoming eligible to re-join the active roster.

Giving an IR designation to Reed-Adams opens up a spot on the Bills' 53-man roster, and it just so happens they could use some roster flexibility this week with wide receiver Tyrell Shavers set to come off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Aug 15, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Ar'maj Reed-Adams (60) lines up for a play against the Carolina Panthers during the first half at New Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bills initially listed Reed-Adams on the official injury report in Week 3 due to an elbow issue, and he's remained there since. The seventh-round rookie made his NFL debut in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings, seeing three snaps. He was a game day inactive for the eighth time in Week 10.

Reed-Adams has been a full participant in practice since Week 4, but it seems possible he could've experienced a setback that led the Bills to stash him on IR.

Shavers, who has been out since January, began practicing on October 28, meaning his 21-day activation window will close this week, if Buffalo chooses to not make a move.

Who is Tyrell Shavers? What will his role be?

After signing with the Bills as an undrafted rookie in, Shavers spent back-to-back seasons on the team's practice squad.

Seeing three appearances as a game day call-up in 2024, Shavers took his first career reception 69 yards for a touchdown in the regular season finale against the New York Jets.

Making the active roster out of training camp, Shavers played in all 17 games during the 2025 regular season. He recorded a 39 percent snap share on offense, hauling in 15 of 23 targets for 245 yards and one touchdown.

“A guy like Tyrell Shavers is what you want to build your team around, like the personality, the mindset," said Bills' head coach Joe Brady as the wide receiver returned to the practice field last month. "I think he's attacked the return to play. He's been outstanding. l'm excited to let him go play football today."

Dec 29, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tyrell Shavers (80) outruns New York Jets cornerback Isaiah Oliver (23) for a touchdown after making a catch in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With veteran Josh Palmer on IR, the 27-year-old Shavers is likely to be treated as the Bills' fourth wide receiver ahead of fourth-round rookie Skyler Bell and return specialist Greg Dortch.

Shavers left his peers in awe by playing an entire half with a torn ACL during the wildcard playoff win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last January.

"He's got one of the best stories out there," said quarterback Josh Allen. "Just how he bounced around in college, coming here, being a P squad guy, not really getting opportunities, and finally getting his opportunities, and making the most of them. Getting injured, fighting back, and now he's back out here practicing. He's one of the best teammates I've ever had."

In addition to his contributions to the wide receiver room, Shavers emerged as a core special teamer in 2025. He totaled 241 special teams reps over 17 regular season games.

Bills' current WR corps

DJ Moore



Keon Coleman



Khalil Shakir



Greg Dortch



Skyler Bell (R)



Josh Palmer (IR)



Tyrell Shavers (PUP)

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