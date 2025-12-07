Snow way! Ty Johnson's slip costs Bills early TD vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills entered Sunday's game with seven touchdowns on their opening drive, most in the NFL. The Cincinnati Bengals came in allowing eight touchdowns on their opening drive, most in the NFL.

Add up that favorable math and - thanks to an invisible 12th snowman defender who tripped running back Ty Johnson - and somehow the Bills only came away with a field goal.

RB Ty Johnson doing some sideline work on his cleats — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 7, 2025

After allowing a Bengals' touchdown to fall in a 7-0 hole at snowy, frigid Highmark Stadium, the Bills were humming along with a seeming answer. On 3rd-and-1 rom Cincinnati's 36, Johnson took a hand-off and shot through a huge hole on the right side of the line. He broke free and was seemingly headed toward a game-tying touchdown.

But just as Bills Mafia envisioned a "Snow Angel" celebration, Johnson trip, fell and slid to a stop at the 13. After the 23-yard run the drive stalled and Buffalo had to settle for a Matt Prater field goal.

Upon replay, it wasn't definitive whether Johnson merely stubbed his foot and lost his balance or the dicey footing on the snow-covered field help his stumble. We'd think the Bills - who play as many snow games as any team in the NFL - would have an advantage playing on the white powder.

But Johnson's misstep cost them four points. Meanwhile, Joe "Snow" Burrow is off to a hot start, completing 9 of his first 10 passes as the Bengals have built a 14-11 lead in the second quarter.

