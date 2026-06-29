Potential Future H.O.F. WR Hurls Ultimate Insult at Bills’ C.J. Gardner-Johnson

When the Buffalo Bills first signed veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson this spring to a rather modest one-year, $3.5 million deal via free agency back in March, it was a shock to many: particularly to those within the media and the fanbase who thought that the mixture between Gardner-Johnson and Buffalo would be like water and oil.

Sure, Buffalo's former longtime head coach Sean McDermott was no longer the man at the helm in Western New York, but the contract was still considered to be a bit of a gamble by several pundits, regardless of its duration.

"I'm a firecracker," Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who is projected to start opposite Cole Bishop in 2026, recently divulged in an interview with reporter Tim Graham of The Athletic.

"But, I haven't been a captain ever in my life. They say, 'You gotta lead the right way.' (Well) my definition of leading is winning."

Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) vibrantly celebrates after making a defensive stop against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Bears and the Packers at iconic Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, last season on December 20, 2025. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Gardner-Johnson isn't everyone's "cup of tea," opponents despise him

It’s no secret.

The 5-foot-11, 208-pound turnover machine walks to the beat of his own drum, and sometimes the rhythm he produces isn’t received very well by other players and coaches—even if those same individuals happen to also be sharing the exact jersey colors and logo as Gardner-Johnson.

Don’t even bother mentioning his opponents.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) catches a touchdown while being defended by former New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) during the second half of an NFL football game between the Saints and the Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on December 23, 2018. | Chuck Cook-Imagn Images

They definitely haven’t seen eye to eye with the former University of Florida standout, who was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, either.

As a matter of fact, former longtime Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who just might be a future NFL Hall-of-Famer despite discrepancies of his own on and off the field during his 12-year career, thinks that Gardner-Johnson is more about lip service than substance on the gridiron.

Brown posted his opinion of the former Florida Gator on X early Sunday morning.

Because he’s ASS AF at football? https://t.co/FX6SmmbhdH — AB (@AB84) June 28, 2026

Patience for the playmaker has worn thin at previous NFL stops

With that said, despite Gardner-Johnson’s 370 total tackles, 55 pass deflections, 27 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, 20 interceptions, and seven sacks in 71 starts across 87 career regular-season games, patience has worn thin for the 28-year-old’s antics at each of his previous professional stops.

The one-time Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles has been with seven different NFL franchises in his first seven seasons alone, including three different teams—the Houston Texans, the Baltimore Ravens (practice squad), and the Chicago Bears—in a mere seven-month span during an exceptionally rocky 2025 campaign last year.

But, to the veteran defensive back—that’s just fine by him—he’s simply being himself: no apologies necessary.

Because, in the end, the emotions that the defensive back displays in the locker room, as well as between the white lines on Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays, are simply the result of wanting the best for everyone around him.

He craves success. It's what fuels him.

So, whatever happened last season—particularly with Houston early on in the year—is a thing of the past . . . even if he has no qualms about bringing up the beef that occurred before Buffalo.

Former Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23) walks alongside a coach during training camp practice at Houston Methodist Training Center in Houston, Texas, on July 23, 2025. Gardner-Johnson appeared in just three games with the team in 2025 before being cut by the Texans at the end of September last season. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Former Texan opens up about his short stint in Houston

“If y’all going to cut me, cut me,” Gardner-Johnson added in his recent interview with Graham.

“But, I’ll give nobody reasons to cut me—I haven’t—I don’t. I’m not a cancer. There’s nobody in this locker room (in Buffalo) that says, ‘Chauncey’s a problem.’ The media loves me. The only thing that’ll do it is something that triggers somebody that has a say in the building (within a particular franchise) that can alter somebody else’s mind. That happens every time.

“That’s how I got [cut] in Houston. One person, (a friend of the GM) that’s not technically a part of the organization, called me a ‘B-word’ at Greenbrier (in West Virginia during training camp). I get out my body (and say something to them); he says something to the GM, and the next thing (I know) I’m cut.”

Former Houston Texans safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8) and Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (0) celebrate together after making a defensive stop during the second quarter of an NFL football game between Houston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on September 15, 2025. | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

It was apparently a sticky situation down in Texas last September . . . clearly.

But, be that as it may, Buffalo doesn’t appear to be bothered by Gardner-Johnson’s bravado.

Or, as former Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips once put it jokingly, “I’m an acquired taste, and (the Bills) like the way I taste.”

Buffalo—a city renowned for its creation of the chicken wing—supposedly likes the sauce that the safety supplies.

So, although talking one’s way to a title might not be the most widely accepted way to get the job done, there’s always more than one way to skin a cat, as the saying goes.

Former Philadelphia Eagles veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson celebrates after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at the Ceasars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9, 2025. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Salty" safety has discovered a newfound brotherhood in Buffalo this offseason

“(I bring) an ability to, you know, toe the line, but not cross it,” Gardner-Johnson said in his introductory press conference with local Buffalo media via video conference back in March.

“I think people say, ‘Oh, he’s crossed the line plenty of times.’ But, over the course of my career, I have a good tendency of, like, you know, toeing the line and having my teammates to be able to toe it with me and really playing feisty, and going out there and understanding that you’ve got to play with that passion and that chip on your shoulder playing for the city.”

Bills head coach Joe Brady has brought his own type of swagger to Western New York this offseason, and Gardner-Johnson is simply following suit.

He’s not afraid of suffering any sort of consequences for being loud and proud with the Bills this season.

And, he damn sure doesn’t care what other players—like Antonio Brown—have to say during a late-night post on social media.

Former Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) returns an interception back the other way after picking off Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (not pictured) during an NFL football game last season between the Bears and the Packers at historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Sunday, December 7, 2025. | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"My grandma always told me, 'You need to be patient to be cocky.' That's just what it is. I've been patient enough to win a Super Bowl. That's my ultimate goal. I've been slapped in the face by the business so many times to the point where it's, like . . . I don't look at other guys no more," Gardner-Johnson continued with The Athletic.

"I look at myself and how I can affect things: just go in the building, make plays . . . you can't name no other safety in the NFL that has done what I've done. Go look a the body of work.

"That's why I say, 'F--- my critics.' I love the media, but I truly don't know what's going to happen next . . . (so) I'll lead by my actions on the field. That 'C' don't make me—because when somebody comes up to me on the sideline and says, 'We need a play from you,'—that lets me know everything I need to know."

Keeping that in mind, Gardner-Johnson has all the support he needs from his new—and not so new—brothers in Buffalo.

Sometimes, the road less traveled takes you exactly where you're meant to be.

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (8), who was originally drafted by New Orleans, screams in the face of New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the first half of an NFL football game between the Saints and the Eagles at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on September 22, 2024. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Past teammate proved to be the key connection to Western New York

“(Coach Craig Robertson)—he was my vet (in New Orleans). So, when I got the DM (from him), it was kind of like—I think I almost missed it, and I almost missed my shot (of) probably playing for Buffalo,” Gardner-Johnson jokingly added in his first press conference with local reporters this past March as he highlighted his many reasons for landing with the Bills in free agency.

“I called him (right back), you know, but luckily my agent was already on it . . . (and) all those guys (on this staff) have been watching me since New Orleans, you know, since I was a young player. They’ve known me since Sean Payton drafted me. So, a lot of those coaches are familiar with my face and my game, and they’ve watched my tape.

“Then, the off the field stuff: we talked about it. And, I feel like going to Buffalo and getting a formal meeting with everybody—introducing themselves face to face—was something (where we kind of) hit it off.”

Yeah. It's clear.

The connections made within the confines of his new home this offseason just might take Gardner-Johnson's game to a whole new level in Western New York in 2026: Antonio Brown be damned.

Watch out, NFL world.

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