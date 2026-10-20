Week 7 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Bills Keep Rising After Raiders Win

Over the past two weeks, the Buffalo Bills had two games on the West Coast and came out with two narrow wins. First, they knocked off the Los Angeles Rams 37-34 in overtime. Then, they handed the Las Vegas Raiders a 33-30 defeat.

Now at 5-1, the Bills enter a Week 7 bye and they have some work to do.

Buffalo's defense has been struggling to find much success, and they hope a reunion with Tre'Davious White can fix some of that. Even with their concerns on that side of the ball, they remain one of the top teams in the NFL. That's apparent in our Week 7 NFL power rankings roundup which still has the Bills in the top five, according to most outlets.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 3 | Last week: 6

Connor Orr moved Buffalo up three spots after their win against the Raiders, with Josh Allen’s flick touchdown to Keon Coleman standing out as a superhuman play.

"Josh Allen proved once again that he is the closest thing to a superhuman in the sport. The Raiders had him bracketed so severely that I couldn’t imagine him completing a pass, nevermind flicking a touchdown effortlessly. What a treat," Orr wrote.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 3 | Last week: 3

The Bills stayed put in ESPN’s ranking at No. 3. Nick Suss is impressed with them, but also imagines an unstoppable team if they could eliminate their ball security concerns.

"Any criticism of an offense that leads the league in scoring and ranks top three in total offense and yards per play might seem like a nitpick. But running back James Cook III and quarterback Josh Allen have coughed up a few too many fumbles to start the season. Just imagine what this offense would look like if it weren't for five lost fumbles, including three in opposing territory," Suss wrote.

Buffalo Bills LB Dorian Williams reacts after intercepting the ball in the third quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 4 | Last week: 4

Bleacher Report also kept Buffalo in the same spot, although they have them fourth overall. Moe Moton says their offense has to overcompensate for their defense. If the Bills can find some answers during the bye week, they could be dangerous.

"The Buffalo Bills head into their Week 7 bye with only one blemish on their record: a three-point loss to the New England Patriots. So far, they've overcompensated for a leaky defense, which ranked in the bottom five in scoring and total yards entering Week 6," Moton wrote.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw in the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 3 | Last week: 3

This is now a trend with The Athletic also keeping Buffalo stagnant. Of course, that’s not a bad thing when you’re in the top three.

As for their write up, Josh Kendall and Chad Graff focused on fantasy football and said Josh Allen is a cheat code for owners.

"Today’s fantasy lesson? Forget all the advice about waiting to draft quarterbacks and take Josh Allen whenever you like next season. Allen was taken 21st on average this year, and he’s fourth in fantasy scoring (26.9 per game). Since being drafted in 2018, he is second in the league in passing touchdowns (229) and fourth in non-passing touchdowns (89). He leads the league this year with 17 total scores," Kendall and Graff wrote.

Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard watches as the defense against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 9 | Last week: 7

Nate Davis was rather harsh in his rankings. Despite winning two games on the West Coast, he has the Bills sliding back two spots in his rankings. It's the lowest ranking of the bunch, but his concerns with the defense are clearly impacting their grade.

"They've won seven straight regular-season games when allowing at least 30 points. Good thing they've got Josh Allen. Imagine if they played a lick of defense," Davis wrote.

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