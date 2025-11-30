NFL prediction panel still believes in Bills, especially against Steelers

The Buffalo Bills have lost their last two road games, but those failures aren't enough to sway Sports Illustrated's weekly NFL prediction panel.

The Bills hit the road again in Week 13, visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on November 30, and the result will undoubtedly have a noticeable effect on the AFC playoff race.

Buffalo (7-4) currently occupies the No. 7 seed as the final wildcard qualifier while Pittsburgh (6-5) sits in the No. 4 spot as the AFC North division leader by one-half game. With a loss on Sunday, either team may find itself on the outside looking in come Monday.

“The urgency is up," said Bills' head coach Sean McDermott on Wednesday in Orchard Park. "That's important any time of year, but to your point, it's mid to late November and heading into December, so every game is important."

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs with the ball as Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) applies defensive pressure during the second half at NRG Stadium | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

As for the outright winner on Sunday, SI's experts are all backing the Bills. Each of the six panelists picked Buffalo to prevail in Week 13. While the Bills are a 3-point road favorite on the betting line, all SI weekly picks are straight up. It's the fourth week in a row that the panel has unanimously predicted a win for Buffalo.

The Bills meet the Steelers for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

Injury issues on both sides

Both teams are banged up heading into the CBS Game of the Week.

The Steelers will be without starting left tackle Broderick Jones and rookie defensive tackle Derrick Harmon while quarterback Aaron Rodgers plays through a broken left wrist.

Meanwhile, the Bills will have to neutralize Pittsburgh's pass rush without either of its starting offensive tackles. Tight end Dalton Kincaid, who is officially listed as questionable, is trending toward missing a third straight game.

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Acrisure Stadium. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

MMQB Week 13 Game Picks

(Bills at Steelers)

Claire Brennan, associate editor

Pick: Bills

Conor Orr, senior writer

Pick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano, staff writer

Pick: Bills

Matt Verderame, staff writer

Pick: Bills

John Pluym, managing editor

Pick: Bills

Mitch Goldich, senior editor

Pick: Bills

