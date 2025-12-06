Bills prepare to host explosive Bengals by elevating defensive end, linebacker

The Buffalo Bills are padding their defense for the December 7 meeting against the Cincinnati Bengals and quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Bills used their two allotted practice squad elevations on defensive end Morgan Fox and linebacker Baylon Spector.

Fox and Spector provide reinforcements at two position groups that will be missing starters in Week 14. Defensive end Joey Bosa and linebacker Terrel Bernard have already been deemed unavailable due to injuries.

With Bosa ruled out, the Bills have three active defensive ends on the 53-man roster. Fox will presumably see his share of snaps in a gameday rotation involving Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa and Javon Solomon. Epenesa missed Thursday's practice with a foot issue, but does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

Bernard will miss his second straight game due to an elbow injury suffered on November 20 against the Houston Texans. Veteran Shaq Thompson has stepped into the defensive quarterback role, playing alongside Matt Milano and Dorian Williams in base formation. Spector is likely to see most of his action on special teams.

Fox's Bills debut

The Bills signed Fox to their practice squad after the Week 10 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and he's in line to play his first game for Buffalo on Sunday. He hasn't seen regular season game action since the 2024 finale with the Los Angeles Chargers.

"It's been awesome. It's really just been trying to learn the playbook," said Fox. "Trying to, you know, get in with the guys, hang out with the guys, talk to them, kind of learn everyone's terminology, how things go."

The 31-year-old Fox has 27.5 career sacks and plenty of NFL experience, including 34 starts. Generating a pass rush will be a top priority for Fox and the Bills this week with Burrow throwing to premium wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) leaps while passing as Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Morgan Fox (56) defends | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Spector's second stint

The 2022 seventh-round linebacker is back with the Bills after being waived in early August with an eventual injury settlement. Buffalo brought Spector back in a practice squad capacity in early October, and he has made appearances in Weeks 10 and 13.

The December 7 game will put Spector at the limit for practice squad elevations, meaning the Bills would have to sign him to the active roster if they wanted to dress him for a fourth time this regular season. He has played only three defensive snaps this season.

Dec 22, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills linebacker Baylon Spector (54) is flagged for pass interference on New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

