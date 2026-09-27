Super Bowl Champion DT Wants to Come Out of Retirement for Bills

Aaron Donald recently came out of retirement to help the Los Angeles Rams as they chase a title in 2026. Could the Buffalo Bills also benefit from a former Super Bowl winner deciding to come back for one more season?

Ndamukong Suh, who won a title during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently met with Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 2024 NFL MVP asked Suh about his post-playing days, before checking the temperature on a potential comeback.

"How about you put on a jersey for us and just stop the run?"

Suh seemed to like the idea, saying he never got a chance to work with Allen, before telling him he would love the opportunity.

"I've always had to be against you guys versus with you," Suh said. "But I'd love to man. You can put me out everytime on AD."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DL Ndamukong Suh holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a boat parade to celebrate victory in Super Bowl LV. | USA TODAY Sports

Suh decided to keep the rumor mill churning beyond his conversation with Allen by posting a video to Instagram, saying he was ready to go. He said the Bills only need to call and he's already thinking about their chances in the playoffs.

"Yo Josh, you really want me to come out of retirement? I'm ready to put that work in. Just say the word and I'm there. Playoff time baby. Bills Mafia, let's go."

Ndamukong Suh was dominant force during his career

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following an excellent career at Nebraska, Suh was the second overall pick in the 2010 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. He won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award after posting 66 tackles, 10 sacks, and an interception.

He played for five seasons with Detroit before cashing in with the Miami Dolphins in 2015. Suh landed a six-year, $114 million contract with $60 million guaranteed from Miami. He was released three years into that deal, but signed a $14 million deal with the Los Angeles Rams, before signing with the Bucs in 2019.

After helping them win a title, he took his time looking for a new home in 2022. Eventually, he landed with the Philadelphia Eagles, again making it to the Super Bowl, where the Eagles lost 38-35 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Suh has not played since then, although he didn't announce his retirement until January of 2025. He currently has 600 tackles, 130 tackles for loss, 71.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Buffalo currently has a need at defensive tackle and it could be worth seeing if Suh has something left in the tank.

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