When Is Buffalo Bills' Next Preseason Game vs. Browns?

The first preseason game is in the books for the Buffalo Bills as they secured a 29-14 victory over the Carolina Panthers this Saturday.

Buffalo had plenty of positives to take away from the win, including the performance of new WR1 DJ Moore, who had 61 yards on three receptions. They also have to feel good about the way their defense performed under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Deone Walker, who had a stellar game, said the focus under Leonhard is on the overall success of the team rather than being concerned about individual performances. That was evident on Saturday as the starting defense forced three consecutive three-and-outs.

While wins and losses don't count in the preseason, the Bills were still impressive in this one and fans are ready for more action. That begs the question, when will Buffalo play again and who is their next opponent?

Buffalo Bills will face Cleveland Browns in Week 2 of the NFL preseason

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks to pass the ball against the Chicago Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After hosting the Panthers this weekend, the Bills will be on the road in Week 2 of the preseason. They won't travel too far, heading less than 200 miles to Cleveland to take on the Cleveland Browns on Saturday in the early time slot.

Date: Saturday, August 22, 2026

Start Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Huntington Bank Field

TV Info: NFL Network

Buffalo will face a franchise looking to rebound after a winning just eight games over the past two seasons. They have an intriguing quarterback battle going on between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, who should both get plenty of playing time against the Buffalo defense. That won't be the first time the Bills get a look at their Week 2 opponent, however.

Bills travel to Cleveland for joint practice ahead of Preseason Week 2

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders meet after their game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two days before facing off in their preseason game, the Browns and Bills will have a joint practice at the Browns practice facility in Berea, Ohio. That will happen on Thursday and both teams will have their top players participate.

Oftentimes, coaches feel they get the best information about their teams in these practices. They're not only able to go up against an opposing team, but they can work on specific situations that they might not have had a chance to practice during the preseason. For Buffalo, that could include punting, which is something they didn't do this weekend. For Cleveland, their focus will be on figuring out their quarterback situation.

If head coach Joe Brady likes what he sees, it will be interesting to see if he elects to rest starters in Week 2 after playing everyone against the Panthers.

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