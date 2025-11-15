Projecting Bills' new-look WR corps with Davis, Hardman adds ahead of Week 11 vs. TB
Suddenly, there are too many cooks in the kitchen within the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver room.
The Bills added two pass catchers to their corps of WRs on Saturday afternoon, elevating Gabe Davis from the practice squad while signing newly-acquired Mecole Hardman to the team’s 53-man roster. In bringing Hardman and Davis into the mix, there has been somewhat of a conundrum created as far as which group the Bills will settle on entering a Week 11 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
So, what is the depth chart set to look like on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Highmark Stadium?
Let’s dive in.
The only lock
Khalil Shakir has been the only consistent contributor for the Bills’ group of WRs the past two seasons, and he alone should be considered a lock on Bills’ game-day lineup. Shakir is as valuable as they come, accounting for 36% of the yardage production from Buffalo wideouts in 2025 after he recorded 34% a year ago.
Beyond Shakir, every other player should be on notice due to their lackluster early-season performance.
That includes Keon Coleman.
Surprise inactive?
With Davis and Hardman both being available for the Bills on Sunday, and Joshua Palmer set to return from a three-game absence, there is now a distinct chance that we see the Bills’ former second-round pick deemed a healthy scratch.
Palmer is a near shoo-in to be in the lineup. And with his presence, it’s tough to imagine the Bills rolling Davis, Coleman and Tyrell Shavers out there on game-day. That would mean at least one of the three would have to be the odd man out against the Buccaneers.
It’s unlikely that the Bills would use one of Davis’ three practice-squad elevations and not activate him for the game. And with Shavers playing 54% of the team’s snaps as a key three-phase contributor on special teams, his value to the team goes beyond the passing game, making it difficult to believe he will be eliminated from the fold. That leaves Coleman as a clear candidate to be left without a jersey in Week 11.
The fallout
If the team goes with Shakir, Palmer, Davis and Hardman as expected, that would leave one or, at most, two more spots available for Coleman, Shavers, Curtis Samuel and Elijah Moore to occupy this weekend. The Bills have regularly had five wide receivers active on game days this season, with the last time they had six on their game-day roster being Week 4 against the New Orleans Saints. It was the only time they have dressed more than five WRs for a game this season.
If Buffalo elects to use five wide receivers, the decision would likely come down to Coleman vs. Shavers, with Shavers having the leg up due to his vast role on special teams. If the Bills go with six wide receivers, that would open the door for Samuel or Moore to also get a jersey.
Either way, it is appearing more and more as if we will see Coleman in a sweatsuit in Week 11. He is a one-trick pony who, while proving to be an adequate run-blocker throughout his career, has also proven he is replaceable in the passing game.
Prediction
If I had to guess, it will be Shakir, Palmer, Davis, Hardman, Moore and Shavers active for the Bills against the Buccaneers.
As mentioned previously, Shavers' special teams contributions are the difference maker between he and Coleman, while I feel the Bills will want at least one of their gaget receivers available to them for this critical non-conference matchup.
But we will all have to wait until Sunday at 11:30 a.m. to find out.
Let the anticipation build.
