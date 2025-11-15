Buffalo Bills make several roster moves, including activating 2nd-round pick from IR
The Buffalo Bills are set to receive a host of defensive reinforcements in Week 11 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including a rookie defensive lineman who has been on the mend the past several weeks.
First-year defensive tackle T.J. Sanders had his 21-day window to return from Injured Reserve opened this week and was subsequently signed to the Bills’ 53-man roster on Saturday. The move indicates that the second-round pick will make his return to the game field Sunday against the Buccaneers.
Sanders was a full participant throughout the Bills’ week of practice leading into their Week 11 matchup with Tampa Bay and has said he came away as healthy as can be.
“I feel great — honestly, that's the truth,” said Sanders. “Honestly, it kind of surprised me.”
He added, “You know, I’ve been doing kind of (individual drills) the last couple days, just trying to get back into the flow of things, but wasn't dealing with anything then. But coming out here full speed, I was surprised at how good I felt, actually.”
Sanders has been out since sustaining a knee injury before Week 5. The ailment required surgery, placing him on Injured Reserve leading into Week 6. He is now set to return as soon as he is permitted under the NFL rule, which requires players to miss at least four games after being placed on IR.
“I wouldn't call it anxiousness,” added Sanders regarding his return. “Just ready to come in and do my job like I've been trying to do all year. We've been dealing with the injury bug all season, and this is just another step throughout the year.”
Along with Sanders, the Bills have had several other players miss time due to injury this season, including fellow defensive tackles Ed Oliver and DeWayne Carter, who are on IR for the rest of the season due to bicep and Achilles injuries, respectively. Utility pass rusher Michael Hoecht is also out for the year due to an Achilles injury.
The Bills will also be missing DT Phidarian Mathis for the second straight game, as he has already been declared out for Sunday’s contest due to a shoulder injury. That leaves Buffalo with Sanders, fellow rookie Deone Walker, Larry Ogunjobu, DaQuan Jones and Jordan Phillips as the team’s five options at defensive tackle against Tampa Bay.
Before his extended absence, Sanders had not made a significant impact on Buffalo’s defensive interiors, recording just two tackles and a quarterback pressure rate of 6% through four games played.
In addition to signing Sanders to the active roster, the Bills made a number of other roster moves on Saturday, including signing recently-acquired wide receiver Mecole Hardman from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevating WR Gabe Davis from the practice squad along with tight end Keleki Latu. Cornerback/kick returner Brandon Codrington was released to make room for the aforementioned roster shuffling.
