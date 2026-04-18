Reacting to Bills Picks in Chad Reuter's 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

With the NFL draft less than one week away, the speculation is at a fever pitch. For the Buffalo Bills, there are still plenty of questions regarding the direction they will go early in the draft.

With Super Bowl aspirations, and no selection in Round 2 thanks to the DJ Moore trade, this is the most important draft general manager Brandon Beane has ever led. The Bills have a roster full of talent, led by former NFL MVP Josh Allen, but they must fill some holes to reach their ultimate goal.

That's what Chad Reuter attempts for them in his latest full seven-round 2026 NFL mock draft. Let's take a look at who Reuter believes the Bills will land, and how it would help shape the upcoming season.

Bills kick off Round 1 with deep threat with ties to Upstate New York

Texas A&M Aggies WR KC Concepcion during the second half against the Missouri Tigers. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Round 1, Pick 26: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

In Round 1, Reuter snatches up KC Concepcion from Texas A&M. He believes Concepcion's ability to create after the catch will help the Bills open up their offense.

"When it comes to improving the Bills' lackluster receiving corps, trading for DJ Moore was a nice first step. Adding Concepcion's ability to make plays after the catch puts a big smile on Josh Allen's face heading into training camp," Reuter wrote.

Concepcion has ties to upstate New York. He was born in Rochester and said his family remained Bills fans even when they moved. That should help endear him to the Bills Mafia should he be the selection. Of course, the real key would be how he performs, and Concepcion has all the tools to win fans over that way as well.

Rounds 3 & 4 all about the defense

Harold Perkins Jr celebrates an interception as LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 3, Pick 91: Harold Perkins, LB, LSU

Round 4, Pick 126: Joshua Josephs, EDGE, Tennessee

Reuter has the Bills targeting defenders with their next two picks. In Round 3, it's LSU linebacker Harold Perkins. Undersized but effective against the run, Perkins has plenty of upside and can be used as a pass rusher in the right packages.

Tennessee's Joshua Josephs is next, which is a bit of a surprise. Josephs needs to improve his technique to succeed in the NFL, but this is a player with a great blend of speed and length. Seeing him in Round 4 would be a bit of a shock, but the Bills would need to run to the stage to turn in his card should that be the case during the actual draft.

Late rounds focus on depth concerns

Arkansas Razorbacks DT Cameron Ball celebrates after a tackle in the first quarter against the Missouri Tigers. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Round 5, Pick 165: Jadon Canady, CB, Oregon

Round 5, Pick 168: Garrett DiGiorgio, G, UCLA

Round 6, Pick 182: Cameron Ball, DT, Arkansas

Round 7, Pick 220: Skyler Thomas, S, Oregon State

The final three rounds for Reuter are all about filling out the depth chart for the Bills. Jadon Canady gives them a developmental cornerback, which is necessary given the injuries they dealt with at the position in 2025.

UCLA's Garrett DiGiorgio has played tackle and guard and is a well-balanced blocker. He could eventually compete for the long-term spot at left guard. In Round 6, they grab a 6-foot-5, 323-pounder in Cameron Ball who could help clog running lanes with his size and power.

Their final pick is Skyler Thomas, who was a special teams star at Oregon State. He has excellent length and can run with tight ends, but his path to the roster in Buffalo would be on coverage units.

In all, this would be a solid haul for the Bills, even if it's somewhat unspectacular. Concepcion would be the lone player who would make a huge impact in 2026 and the Perkins selection might be a reach in Round 3, especially with Lance Zierlein projecting him as a fifth-rounder.

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