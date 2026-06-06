Why Only Two NFL Teams Rank Above Bills' Boosted Offensive 'Triplets' After Offseason

The Buffalo Bills' offense received a boost this offseason, and word is making its way around the NFL.

With offensive coordinator Joe Brady now serving as head coach, the Bills, who have been a Top 3 NFL team in points scored the past two seasons, likely won't implement any drastic changes, but the addition of wide receiver DJ Moore is expected to open up more opportunities for the Josh Allen-quarterbacked unit.

When it comes to "the star power at the top of the offensive depth chart," Buffalo's "triplets" carry more widespread appeal than they did at this time last year.

In its annual NFL offensive triplets rankings, Sports Illustrated placed the Bills at No. 4 overall — a five-spot improvement from their 2025 summer standing.

With the triplets consisting of "a team’s starting quarterback, lead running back and a top pass catcher, with a receiver or tight end sufficing," the Bills are represented by 2024 MVP Josh Allen, reigning rushing champion James Cook and the aforementioned Moore.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is interviewed after the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Thanks to Cook's 2025 statement season and Moore's offseason arrival, Buffalo's stock has risen significantly when it comes to RB and WR.

Moore's presence will theoretically led to more production from the offense's other pieces, specifically shifting the opposing defense's attention away from reliable wide receiver Khalil Shakir and difference-making tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Over a year's time, the Bills have overtaken the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys (Dak Prescott, Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb), No. 6 Cincinnati Bengals (Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja’Marr Chase) and the No. 7 Kansas City Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes, Kenneth Walker III, Travis Kelce).

Only the Los Angeles Rams (Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua), Detroit Lions (Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, Amon-Ra St. Brown) and Baltimore Ravens (Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers) rank higher in the NFL triplets hierarchy.

Dec 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Christian Benford (47) runs the ball for a touchdown after an interception against the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

QB Josh Allen

Despite having yet to reach the Super Bowl unlike three-time champion Patrick Mahomes, Allen has made a case as the sport's most exciting performer.

After an unprecedented five straight 40-touchdown seasons, Allen finished with 39 TDs in 2025. The five-time MVP finalist is the main reason why the Bills reside in the NFL's top tier.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

RB James Cook

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, Cook elevated his appeal by winning the 2025 NFL rushing title. The 2022 second-round pick has become one of the league's most-explosive runners, seemingly taking an annual step forward.

Buffalo was 8-1 in regular season games where Cook broke the 100-yard barrier last year. He has become the perfect Robin to Allen's Batman persona.

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs with the ball short of the end zone during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

WR DJ Moore

While OTAs performances must be taken with a grain of salt, Moore looks ready to be the WR1 that the Bills have missed since trading away Stefon Diggs.

"I think it's been great to have him and Josh start to make a connection," said Bills' new offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael. "Real excited about the player. He's smooth."

Moore, a 2018 first-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers, has shown the ability to stretch the field over his productive career that includes four 1,150-yard receiving seasons.

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs after the catch against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images