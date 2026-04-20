Buffalo Bills 7-Round Mock Draft: A Complete Blueprint for Title Contention

The 2026 NFL draft is arguably the most important in the career of Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

This offseason, the Bills fired Sean McDermott despite nine strong seasons. That made it clear that a Super Bowl is the expectation and even though Beane was promoted when McDermott was fired, his leash might not be as long as it once was.

That's what makes this week's draft so vital. That being the case, here's a seven-round mock draft attempting to address every need the Bills must fill.

Round 1, Pick 26: KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Even after adding DJ Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears, the Bills can use more depth at receiver. KC Concepcion has been linked to Buffalo for a while now, and makes a lot of sense. Not only does he have the speed to stretch the field, but he creates separation which is key in Joe Brady's offense. In addition to his work as a receiver, Concepcion offers value as a punt returner with two touchdowns in 2025.

Round 3, Pick 91: Gracen Halton, DT, Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners DT Gracen Halton reacts during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

After sitting out of Round 2, the Bills are back on the clock in Round 3. Here, they address one of their more pressing concerns by adding a run-stuffing defensive tackle in Gracen Halton. The Oklahoma product is another player that Buffalo spent time with leading up to the draft and has the strength to make an instant impact.

Round 4, Pick 126: Mikail Kamara, EDGE, Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers EDGE Mikail Kamara against the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mikail Kamara was the Defensive MVP of the National Championship game for Indiana, showing teams he can step up when the lights are brightest. Buffalo adds him with their Round 4 selection, giving them an intriguing rotational pass rusher to play behind Greg Rousseau and Bradley Chubb.

Round 5, Pick 165: Kaleb Elarms-Orr, LB, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr rushes the line during the game against the SMU Mustangs. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

From Round 5 and beyond, teams will draft players with traits they can develop. That's exactly what leads them to Kaleb Elarms-Orr from TCU. The 234-pounder ran a 4.47 in the 40-yard dash and had a 40-inch vertical jump. He has areas of his game that need to be cleaned up, but his athleticism can't be taught.

Round 5, Pick 168: Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Miami Hurricanes safety Jakobe Thomas against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With their second pick in Round 5, the Bills add Miami safety Jakobe Thomas. There's been a focus on reloading the roster at safety and while Thomas has concerns with broken tackles, he's a hard-hitter who can be a weapon on special teams while developing into a contributor on the base defense.

Round 6, Pick 182: Kobe Baynes, G, Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks offensive lineman Kobe Baynes against the UNLV Rebels. | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

David Edwards left in free agency, leaving Alec Anderson as the favorite to take over. Anderson will have to beat out Austin Corbett, who was signed in the offseason, but both players are on one-year deals.

In Round 6, the Bills look for a permanent solution by taking Kobe Baynes. The Kansas product was great in pass protection and has the size and tools to become a starter down the road.

Round 7, Pick 220: Andre Fuller, CB, Toledo

Toledo defensive back Andre Fuller during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Toledo cornerback Andre Fuller was one of the team's top-30 pre-draft visits. He answered questions about his speed with a strong showing at the NFL Combine, but is still considered a developmental prospect. That allows Buffalo to add a promising player in the final round. It might be ideal to land a cornerback earlier than this, but with the way this mock fell, this could prove to be one of the biggest steals.

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