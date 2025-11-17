Buffalo Bills found 'special' secret weapon during Week 11 win over Buccaneers
One of the significant factors that led to the Buffalo Bills' acquisition of wide receiver Mecole Hardman leading into their Week 11 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was his ability in the return game.
And through one game, there have already been signs of promise, albeit with a slight bump in the road.
“Very impressed,” said Head Coach Sean McDermott of Hardman's performance against the Buccaneers. “That was the vision.”
RELATED: New Buffalo Bills WR has golden opportunity to immediately impact 'special' phase
Entering Sunday’s game, the Bills’ return game was lacking, having recorded an average starting field position of their own 28.5-yard line. But against Tampa Bay, Buffalo’s average starting field position jumped to their own 36.8-yard line, thanks in large part to the efforts of Hardman and fellow returner Ray Davis.
Before a costly fumble later in the game, Hardman helped set up the Bills’ first scoring drive of the game with a 61-yard kick return, outrunning defenders to give Buffalo a drive start at the Tampa Bay 36-yard line.
“Explosive, really explosive,” said McDermott of Hardman. “Great signing by (General Manager Brandon Beane) and his staff. I mean, you felt it. Very first one, it’s like he was shot out of a cannon.”
MORE: Allen explodes, Shavers shines, rapid reaction to Bills' Week 11 win over Buccaneers
Later, Davis recorded two returns of 44 yards and another for 41 yards. The Bills’ previous long return this season was 41 yards recorded by Brandon Codrington, who has since been released.
“Ray Davis stepped in and certainly did his part,” McDermott added.
After his fumble, it appeared Hardman had been benched, but he was later ruled out with a calf injury.
“I feel good,” said Hardman postgame. “Calf hurt a little bit. Figure it out tomorrow, see how it goes and go from there.”
RELATED: Keon Coleman responds after being benched in Bills' Week 11 win over Buccaneers
He added, “Wanted to get back out there and redeem myself, but, you know, just can’t really go, put no pressure on it or really even run. So there’s no point in trying to go out there and, you know, make it worse.”
If Hardman can heal up quickly, he and Davis could combine to be the team’s secret weapon on special teams down the stretch of the regular season. Things have been relatively uninspiring for Chris Tabor in his first year as Bills special teams coordinator. But with Hardman’s influx of speed, Tabor's unit may be on its way to getting things turned around.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —