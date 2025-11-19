Bills' Week 12 NFL power rankings: How win over Buccaneers impacted Buffalo's status
The Buffalo Bills got back on the winning track in Week 11 after notching a 44-32 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
With the Bills looking to bounce back after an ugly loss to the Miami Dolphins the week prior, and with the Bills' defense not playing up to snuff against the Bucs, quarterback Josh Allen managed to throw on his cape and scored six touchdowns.
The Bills also got a huge contribution from second-year wideout Tyrell Shavers, who stepped up in the absence of wide receiver Keon Coleman, who was a healthy scratch for the contest for disciplinary reasons.
Unfortunately, the New England Patriots also won, so the Bills did not gain any ground in the AFC East. Now, the Bills will turn their attention to a Thursday night tilt against the Houston Texans.
Here's how experts view the Bills in their NFL power rankings for Week 12 after the win over the Buccaneers.
Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: 5 (+3)
Orr: "Column on the Bills Sunday: Josh Allen cannot be contained by an offensive system. Let’s stop trying to hire, fire and rearrange. Let’s just be. "
Nate Davis, USA TODAY: 6 (+1)
Davis: "Six from seven? Anyone? It's no surprisethis team goes as QB Josh Allen goes, and he was epic Sunday against the Bucs. But hard to envision the Bills, who have only one more home game before Christmas, catching the Pats for the AFC East lead."
Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports: 8 (+1)
Schwab: "Keon Colemans overshadowed another monster Josh Allen performance. The Bills need help at receiver and Coleman has been disappointing on and off the field. Patience might be running out, even in just his second season."
Ralph Vacchiano, FOX Sports: 7 (+4)
Vacchiano: "Josh Allen looked a little more like the MVP he once was, leading a fourth-quarter comeback against the Bucs. It was almost enough to forget the Bills lost to Miami one week earlier."
