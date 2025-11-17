Dion Dawkins gives brutally honest message to Keon Coleman after benching
Dion Dawkins didn't mince words when he was asked to provide his perspective on Keon Coleman's benching during the Buffalo Bills' Week 11 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“Keon knows now he’s in the hot seat and he needs to come on and show up for us,” said the Bills starting left tackle, per a video posted by Matt Parrino. “Pats on the back are over with and it’s time for him to grow up.”
RELATED: Keon Coleman responds after being benched in Bills' Week 11 win over Buccaneers
Coleman was late to a team meeting on Friday and despite being set to play this weekend, due to his tardiness, Head Coach Sean McDermott decided to pull the plug on the second-round pick and make him a healthy inactive against the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. It was the third time in Coleman’s young career that he has been sidelined due to coach’s discipline.
“We hold everybody accountable and we shoot straight — we don’t sugarcoat it,” added Dawkins. “We’ll see how it goes this week. But like I said in the beginning of the season, I’m in Keon’s corner.”
Dawkins went on: “This league is hard. Being on time is hard. Being great is hard. Pushing for greatness is hard. We’ve got his back, but the time is now.”
We’ll see how Coleman responds beginning with this coming week. But even if he is able to bounce back in terms of his punctuality, there is a chance we see him absent for a second straight week. The Buffalo passing game, led by Coleman’s replacement, Tyrell Shavers, took a noticeable step forward during the win over Tampa Bay, and it would behoove the Bills to run things back with the same group again next week.
— Sign up for OnSI’s Free Buffalo Bills Newsletter —